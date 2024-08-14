International Money Express Inc (IMXI) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.42 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $171.5M Falls Short

Company Reports Mixed Results Amid Challenging Market Conditions

Author's Avatar
41 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $171.5 million, up 1.4% year-over-year, but fell short of analyst estimates of $180.90 million.
  • Net Income: $14.0 million, a decrease of 9.1% from the same period last year.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.42, remaining flat compared to the prior year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $31.1 million, an increase of 0.6% year-over-year.
  • Unique Active Customers: Increased by 3.9% to 4.2 million, generating 15.3 million money transfer transactions, up 1.3%.
  • Net Free Cash Generated: $13.3 million, slightly up from the second quarter of 2022.
  • Share Repurchase: 521,651 shares repurchased for $11.2 million during the second quarter of 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, International Money Express Inc (IMXI, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. International Money Express Inc is a processor of money transfer services in the USA to the Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC) corridor. The company offers wire transfer, money order, foreign exchange, and cash checking services, with the majority of revenue derived from wire transfer and money order fees.

Performance Overview

International Money Express Inc (IMXI, Financial) reported revenues of $171.5 million for Q2 2024, a 1.4% increase compared to the same period last year. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $180.90 million. Net income for the quarter was $14.0 million, a 9.1% decrease year-over-year, primarily due to $2.7 million in restructuring charges. Despite the revenue miss, the company reported a diluted EPS of $0.42, matching the prior year's figure but falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.53. Adjusted diluted EPS, however, increased by 10.0% to $0.55, surpassing expectations.

1821152544945238016.png

Key Financial Achievements

Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter was $31.1 million, a slight increase of 0.6% from the previous year. The company also reported a 3.9% increase in unique, active customers to 4.2 million, who generated 15.3 million money transfer transactions, up 1.3%. The total principal amount transferred was $6.4 billion.

Bob Lisy, Chairman, President, and CEO of Intermex, stated, "We are proud to deliver another strong quarter of operating results. We successfully navigated a challenging market environment to deliver record Q2 revenues for the Company and double-digit Adjusted EPS growth."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $171.5 million $169.2 million
Net Income $14.0 million $15.4 million
Diluted EPS $0.42 $0.42
Adjusted Diluted EPS $0.55 $0.50
Adjusted EBITDA $31.1 million $30.9 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, International Money Express Inc (IMXI, Financial) had $233.2 million in cash and cash equivalents. The company generated $13.3 million in net free cash for the quarter, slightly up from the previous year. The company also repurchased 521,651 shares of its common stock for $11.2 million during the quarter.

Challenges and Future Outlook

The decrease in net income was primarily impacted by restructuring charges, which were aimed at reorganizing the workforce and streamlining operational processes. These actions are expected to generate over $2.0 million in recurring annualized savings starting in 2025. Despite these challenges, the company continues to execute its omnichannel strategy effectively.

For the full year 2024, the company has revised its guidance, expecting revenues between $657.6 million and $677.6 million, diluted EPS between $1.73 and $1.87, and adjusted diluted EPS between $2.07 and $2.25.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from International Money Express Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.