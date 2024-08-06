Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Revenue increased by 76% year-over-year, reaching approximately $2.9 million for Q2 2024.

The Next Day Quote Program has significantly improved sales funnel velocity, with 58% of quotes converting to purchase orders.

Operational expenditures have been strategically reduced, resulting in a 59% decrease in cash burn for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

The company has successfully streamlined its supplier network, reducing the number of suppliers from 240 to 105, while enhancing supplier capabilities.

New leadership appointments, including Breielan Smiechowski as Senior Vice President of Sales and Business Development, are expected to drive future growth.

Negative Points

Cost of revenue increased by 67% year-over-year for Q2 2024, primarily due to higher specimen costs.

The macro environment remains challenging for researchers, impacting customer funding and project prioritization.

General and administrative expenses, although reduced, still represent a significant portion of overall costs.

The company experienced a decrease in the number of specimens accessed, down 16% for the first half of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

Cash and available-for-sale securities decreased by approximately $2.9 million from December 31, 2023, indicating ongoing cash flow challenges.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Could you describe or talk a little bit about the macro environment, what you're hearing from customers and suppliers, but more so on the customer side of the equation, how are they feeling about their funding? Has there been any shifts in prioritization of projects, anything along those lines?

A: It's still a real tough environment for our researchers right now. So they're being very careful on what they're willing to invest in for research. But they're still out there pursuing projects. Leslie Hoyt, Senior Vice President of Operations, added that projects continue but demands are high, with more specificity in requirements and a need for timely responses.

Q: On the Next Day Quotes, 58% converted to purchase orders in the quarter, that's fantastic. Do you have an internal target? Or is there some type of a goal that you've kind of set where you'd like to see?

A: We do have an internal goal, but we don't give guidance on that. We are tracking towards a much higher percentage than the current 58%.

Q: The focus on the increase in the quality of your suppliers, are those suppliers able to fulfill most, if not all of the requests you had previously been getting from a broader spectrum of suppliers?

A: We realized last year that we had many suppliers we were not engaging with meaningfully. We reduced our supplier base from 240 to 105, focusing on those with strong capabilities. Leslie Hoyt added that with fewer suppliers, they have more capabilities and are more responsive to iSpecimen's needs.

Q: Do you have the number of unique customers during the quarter and the number of registered research and supplier users during the quarter?

A: Tracy Curley, CEO, responded that she would need to get back with the specific numbers as they were not readily available during the call.

Q: How are you managing your operational expenditures and what are your plans for future funding?

A: We have initiated aggressive efforts to decrease operational expenditures by cutting costs and rightsizing the company through workforce reductions. We are also seeking to fund operations through public equity or debt financing and other sources to move towards a cash-positive position.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.