Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO, Financial) is set to release its Q1 2025 earnings on Aug 8, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q1 2025 revenue is $1.25 billion, and the earnings are expected to come in at -$1.37 per share. The full year 2025's revenue is expected to be $5.64 billion and the earnings are expected to be -$3.23 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO, Financial) Estimates Trends

Over the past 90 days, revenue estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) for the full year 2025 have been revised downward from $6.99 billion to $5.64 billion, and for 2026 from $8.09 billion to $7.96 billion. Earnings estimates for the full year 2025 have been adjusted from -$1.65 per share to -$3.23 per share, and for 2026 from $2.52 per share to $1.52 per share.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of March 31, 2024, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's (TTWO) actual revenue was $1.35 billion, which beat analysts' revenue expectations of $1.30 billion by 3.83%. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's (TTWO) actual earnings were -$17.02 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of -$0.91 per share by 1778.59%. After releasing the results, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) was up by 1.2% in one day.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 26 analysts, the average target price for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO) is $177.03 with a high estimate of $206.20 and a low estimate of $140. The average target implies an upside of 26.35% from the current price of $140.11.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for Take-Two Interactive Software Inc (TTWO, Financial) in one year is $173.57, suggesting an upside of 23.88% from the current price of $140.11.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 28 brokerage firms, Take-Two Interactive Software Inc's (TTWO, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.9, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.