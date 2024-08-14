News Corp (NWSA, Financial) is set to release its Q4 2024 earnings on Aug 8, 2024. The consensus estimate for Q4 2024 revenue is $2,471.65 million, and the earnings are expected to come in at $0.09 per share. The full year 2024's revenue is expected to be $9.99 billion and the earnings are expected to be $0.50 per share. More detailed estimate data can be found on the Estimates page.

News Corp (NWSA, Financial) Estimates Trends

Revenue estimates for News Corp (NWSA) have declined from $10,078.89 million to $9,990.59 million for the full year 2024, and from $10,459.17 million to $10,335.76 million for 2025 over the past 90 days. Earnings estimates for News Corp (NWSA) have declined from $0.56 per share to $0.50 per share for the full year 2024, and from $0.85 per share to $0.84 per share for 2025 over the past 90 days.

News Corp (NWSA, Financial) Reported History

In the previous quarter of 2024-03-31, News Corp's (NWSA) actual revenue was $2,423 million, which missed analysts' revenue expectations of $2,452.74 million by -1.21%. News Corp's (NWSA) actual earnings were $0.05 per share, which missed analysts' earnings expectations of $0.08 per share by -37.5%. After releasing the results, News Corp (NWSA) was up by 2.65% in one day.

News Corp (NWSA, Financial) 12 Month Price Targets

Based on the one-year price targets offered by 6 analysts, the average target price for News Corp (NWSA) is $32.28 with a high estimate of $38 and a low estimate of $28.65. The average target implies an upside of 23.9% from the current price of $26.05.

Based on GuruFocus estimates, the estimated GF Value for News Corp (NWSA, Financial) in one year is $22.30, suggesting a downside of -14.4% from the current price of $26.05.

Based on the consensus recommendation from 8 brokerage firms, News Corp's (NWSA, Financial) average brokerage recommendation is currently 1.9, indicating an "Outperform" status. The rating scale ranges from 1 to 5, where 1 signifies Strong Buy, and 5 denotes Sell.

