Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $2.61 Beats Estimates, Revenue Hits $1.5 Billion

Revenue and Earnings Beat Expectations Amidst Global Growth

49 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $1.5 billion, up 1% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $1.492 billion.
  • GAAP EPS: $2.61, a 33% increase from the prior year's $1.96.
  • Net Income: $169 million, up from $132 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Margin: 70.5%, an increase of 170 basis points from the previous year.
  • Same-Store Sales: Global direct-to-consumer comparable store sales grew 5%, driven by positive retail comps across all regions.
  • Cash and Short-Term Investments: Maintained a healthy balance sheet with $1.8 billion in cash and short-term investments.
  • Shareholder Returns: Returned approximately $225 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Ralph Lauren Corp (RL, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the first quarter of Fiscal 2025, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst expectations. The company reported earnings per diluted share of $2.61, significantly higher than the estimated $2.48, and revenue of $1.512 billion, exceeding the forecasted $1.492 billion.

Founded by designer Ralph Lauren in 1967 in New York City, Ralph Lauren Corp. designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its products include apparel, footwear, eyewear, jewelry, handbags, home goods, and fragrances. The company's brands include Ralph Lauren Collection, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Lauren Ralph Lauren. Distribution channels for Ralph Lauren include wholesale (department stores and specialty stores), retail (company-owned retail stores and e-commerce), and licensing.

1821162238304743424.png

Performance and Challenges

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL, Financial) reported a 1% increase in revenue on a reported basis and a 3% increase in constant currency, driven by growth in Europe and Asia. The company's global direct-to-consumer comparable store sales grew by 5%, with positive retail comps across all regions. However, North America saw a 4% decline in revenue, primarily due to planned declines in wholesale.

Despite these challenges, the company maintained a healthy balance sheet with $1.8 billion in cash and short-term investments and reduced inventories by 13% compared to the previous year. Ralph Lauren Corp (RL, Financial) also returned approximately $225 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases.

Financial Achievements

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in the first quarter of Fiscal 2025:

  • Adjusted gross margin expanded by 170 basis points to 70.5%, driven by favorable product, channel, and geographic mix shifts, lower cotton costs, and average unit retail (AUR) growth.
  • Operating income increased to $209 million, with an operating margin of 13.8% on a reported basis. Adjusted operating income was $216 million, with an operating margin of 14.3%, up 90 basis points from the previous year.
  • Net income rose to $169 million, or $2.61 per diluted share, compared to $132 million, or $1.96 per diluted share, in the first quarter of Fiscal 2024.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Net Revenue $1.512 billion $1.496 billion
Gross Profit $1.066 billion $1.032 billion
Operating Income $209 million $166 million
Net Income $169 million $132 million
Earnings Per Share (Diluted) $2.61 $1.96

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL, Financial) ended the first quarter with $1.8 billion in cash and short-term investments and $1.1 billion in total debt. Inventory levels were strategically reduced by 13% to $1.0 billion. The company repurchased approximately $176 million of Class A Common Stock during the quarter.

Outlook

Ralph Lauren Corp (RL, Financial) reaffirmed its full-year Fiscal 2025 outlook, expecting low-single-digit revenue growth and adjusted operating margin expansion of 100 to 120 basis points in constant currency. The company remains confident in its long-term strategy, driven by brand strength, diverse growth drivers, and operational discipline.

We delivered a solid start to the year, with first quarter performance exceeding our expectations on the top- and bottom-line led by our direct-to-consumer and international businesses," said Patrice Louvet, President and Chief Executive Officer.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Ralph Lauren Corp for further details.

