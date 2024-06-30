Icahn Enterprises LP Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Misses Estimates at $2.2 Billion, GAAP EPS Loss of $0.72

Revenue and Earnings Fall Short of Expectations

Author's Avatar
50 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $2.2 billion for Q2 2024, falling short of the estimated $2.79 billion and down from $2.6 billion in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $331 million for Q2 2024, compared to a net loss of $269 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: Loss of $0.72 per depositary unit for Q2 2024, unchanged from Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $155 million for Q2 2024, a significant decline from a gain of $14 million in Q2 2023.
  • Indicative Net Asset Value: Decreased by $969 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to March 31, 2024.
  • Quarterly Distribution: Declared at $1.00 per depositary unit, payable on or about September 25, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. The diversified holding company, which operates through segments such as Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Real Estate, Pharma, and Home Fashion, reported revenues of $2.2 billion and a net loss of $331 million, or $0.72 per depositary unit, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

1821162290943258624.png

Performance Overview

Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP, Financial) faced a challenging quarter, with revenues declining from $2.6 billion in Q2 2023 to $2.2 billion in Q2 2024. The net loss widened to $331 million, compared to a net loss of $269 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant decline, registering a loss of $155 million, down from a positive $14 million in Q2 2023.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Despite the overall downturn, Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP, Financial) declared a quarterly distribution of $1.00 per depositary unit, payable on or about September 25, 2024. This decision underscores the company's commitment to returning value to its shareholders, even amid financial challenges.

The Board of Directors of the general partner of Icahn Enterprises declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $1.00 per depositary unit, which will be paid on or about September 25, 2024, to depositary unitholders of record at the close of business on August 19, 2024."

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenues $2.2 billion $2.6 billion
Net Loss $331 million $269 million
Adjusted EBITDA -$155 million $14 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP, Financial) reported total assets of $17.988 billion, down from $20.858 billion as of December 31, 2023. Cash and cash equivalents stood at $2.218 billion, a decrease from $2.951 billion at the end of 2023. The indicative net asset value also saw a decline, decreasing by $969 million compared to March 31, 2024.

Analysis and Outlook

The financial results for Q2 2024 highlight the ongoing challenges faced by Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP, Financial), particularly in its Energy segment, which is a significant revenue driver. The decline in revenues and widening net loss indicate the impact of market volatility and operational challenges. However, the company's decision to maintain its quarterly distribution reflects a strategic focus on shareholder value.

Value investors and potential GuruFocus.com members can gain deeper insights into Icahn Enterprises LP (IEP, Financial)'s performance and strategic direction by reviewing the detailed financial statements and management commentary available in the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Icahn Enterprises LP for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.