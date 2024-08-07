Global Partners LP Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $1.10, Revenue at $4.4 Billion, Misses Estimates

Global Partners LP Reports Robust Q2 2024 Financial Results

Summary
  • Net Income: $46.1 million, or $1.10 per diluted common limited partner unit, up from $41.4 million, or $1.05 per unit, in Q2 2023.
  • Revenue: $4.4 billion, up from $3.8 billion in Q2 2023, but fell short of the estimated $5.51 billion.
  • EBITDA: $118.8 million, a significant increase from $90.7 million in the same period last year.
  • Gross Profit: $287.9 million, compared to $242.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Distributable Cash Flow (DCF): $73.1 million, up from $54.8 million in Q2 2023.
  • Total Sales Volume: 1.6 billion gallons, an increase from 1.3 billion gallons in Q2 2023.
  • Wholesale Segment Sales: $2.6 billion, up from $2.1 billion in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Global Partners LP (GLP, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Global Partners LP is a U.S.-based limited partnership that acts as a midstream logistics and marketing company, primarily engaged in the purchasing, selling, storing, and logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial, with the Wholesale segment generating the maximum revenue.

1821162662260797440.png

Performance Overview

Global Partners LP reported a net income of $46.1 million, or $1.10 per diluted common limited partner unit, for Q2 2024, compared to $41.4 million, or $1.05 per diluted common limited partner unit, in Q2 2023. The company achieved earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) of $118.8 million, up from $90.7 million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA also saw a significant increase to $121.1 million from $90.4 million in Q2 2023.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Income $46.1 million $41.4 million
EBITDA $118.8 million $90.7 million
Adjusted EBITDA $121.1 million $90.4 million
Distributable Cash Flow (DCF) $73.1 million $54.8 million
Gross Profit $287.9 million $242.7 million
Total Sales $4.4 billion $3.8 billion

Segment Performance

The Wholesale segment's product margin increased to $91.9 million in Q2 2024 from $59.7 million in Q2 2023, driven primarily by the acquisition of liquid energy terminals from Motiva Enterprises LLC and favorable market conditions in gasoline. The GDSO segment's product margin rose to $221.5 million from $199.1 million, with gasoline distribution contributing $147.3 million and station operations adding $74.2 million. The Commercial segment's product margin was slightly down to $6.2 million from $6.8 million due to less favorable market conditions.

CEO Commentary

“Global Partners achieved year-over-year growth across all key financial metrics in the second quarter,” said Eric Slifka, the Partnership’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “These results underscore the effectiveness of our integrated business model and the strategic advantages of our diversified portfolio of liquid energy terminals, fueling stations, and convenience markets.”

Financial Achievements and Analysis

Global Partners LP's financial achievements are significant, particularly in the context of the oil and gas industry, which is highly sensitive to market conditions and regulatory changes. The company's ability to increase its net income, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA demonstrates its operational efficiency and strategic acquisitions' effectiveness. The increase in distributable cash flow (DCF) to $73.1 million from $54.8 million is crucial for maintaining and potentially increasing distributions to unitholders.

The company's balance sheet shows total assets of $3.83 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $3.45 billion at the end of 2023. This increase is primarily due to the strategic acquisitions and investments in expanding the Wholesale segment. The total liabilities also increased to $3.12 billion from $2.65 billion, reflecting the financing of these acquisitions.

Conclusion

Global Partners LP's Q2 2024 financial results highlight the company's robust performance and strategic growth initiatives. The significant year-over-year increases in net income, EBITDA, and adjusted EBITDA, along with the expansion of the Wholesale segment, position the company well for sustained growth. Investors and stakeholders will likely view these results positively, given the company's ability to navigate market conditions effectively and generate substantial returns.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Global Partners LP for further details.

