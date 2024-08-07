NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV (NAMS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.41, Revenue of $2.3M, Beats Estimates

Company Shows Strong Financial Position Amid Clinical Advancements

Summary
  • Cash Position: $430.7 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $340.5 million as of December 31, 2023.
  • Revenue: $2.3 million for Q2 2024, surpassing analyst estimates of $1.38 million and up from $1.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $39.0 million for Q2 2024, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to $38.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, in Q2 2023.
  • R&D Expenses: $38.4 million for Q2 2024, up from $34.3 million in Q2 2023, driven by ongoing Phase 3 clinical trials.
  • SG&A Expenses: $16.5 million for Q2 2024, up from $9.9 million in Q2 2023, due to increased personnel costs and investments in commercial capabilities.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV (NAMS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving patient care in populations with metabolic diseases where currently approved therapies have not been adequate or well tolerated. Its product, obicetrapib, is a next-generation, oral, low-dose CETP inhibitor developed to potentially overcome the limitations of current LDL-C lowering treatments.

1821162646133698560.png

Performance and Challenges

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV reported a net loss of $39.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, or $0.41 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $38.3 million, or $0.47 per diluted share, for the same period in 2023. Despite the loss, the company recognized $2.3 million in revenue, surpassing the analyst estimate of $1.38 million. This increase in revenue is attributed to the recognition of previously deferred revenue.

The company faces challenges typical of late-stage biopharmaceutical firms, including high research and development (R&D) expenses, which were $38.4 million for the quarter, up from $34.3 million in the same period last year. This increase is primarily due to clinical expenses related to ongoing Phase 3 trials. Additionally, selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses rose to $16.5 million from $9.9 million, reflecting increased personnel costs and investments in commercial capabilities.

Financial Achievements

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV's strong financial position is underscored by its cash reserves, which stood at $430.7 million as of June 30, 2024, up from $340.5 million at the end of 2023. This increase is primarily driven by proceeds from a follow-on offering and warrant exercises, partially offset by cash outflows related to R&D and SG&A expenses.

I am extremely pleased with our execution over the first half of 2024 and continue to be motivated by the team’s relentless commitment to unlocking the value of obicetrapib," said Michael Davidson, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of NewAmsterdam.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $2.3 million $1.7 million
R&D Expenses $38.4 million $34.3 million
SG&A Expenses $16.5 million $9.9 million
Net Loss $39.0 million $38.3 million
Cash $430.7 million $340.5 million

Clinical and Corporate Updates

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV reported positive topline data from its pivotal Phase 3 BROOKLYN trial evaluating obicetrapib in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia (HeFH). The trial met its primary endpoint, achieving a significant reduction in LDL-C levels compared to placebo. The company also completed enrollment for its Phase 3 TANDEM trial and expects topline data in the first quarter of 2025.

Additionally, the company extended its U.S. intellectual property protection for obicetrapib into 2043 with a new composition of matter patent. This strengthens its position as it advances its clinical programs and prepares for potential commercialization.

Analysis

NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV's financial results and clinical advancements highlight its potential in the biotechnology sector. The company's strong cash position provides a solid foundation for ongoing and future clinical trials. However, the high R&D and SG&A expenses reflect the significant investment required to bring new therapies to market. The positive data from the BROOKLYN trial and the extended patent protection are promising indicators of the company's future prospects.

For more detailed insights and the full financial report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NewAmsterdam Pharma Co NV for further details.

