Conduent Inc (CNDT) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $828M, GAAP EPS Soars to $1.07

Conduent Inc (CNDT) Reports Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $828 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $812.33 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $216 million, a significant improvement from a net loss of $7 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $1.07, compared to a loss of $0.04 per share in the same period last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $29 million, with an Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 3.6%, meeting company expectations.
  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: $(41) million, a decline from $(10) million in Q2 2023.
  • Share Repurchase: Approximately 43.3 million shares repurchased, including 38 million shares from Carl Icahn and affiliates.
  • Pre-tax Income: $300 million, driven by gains from divestitures, compared to a loss of $7 million in the prior year period.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Conduent Inc (CNDT, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the company's financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Conduent Inc, a provider of business process services specializing in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation, operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The majority of its revenue is generated in the United States.

Performance Overview

Conduent Inc (CNDT, Financial) reported revenue of $828 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $812.33 million. However, the company's earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.07, significantly higher than the estimated $0.08. Despite the revenue beat, the adjusted diluted EPS was a loss of $0.14, missing expectations.

1821163016335552512.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

Conduent Inc (CNDT, Financial) achieved several milestones in Q2 2024, including:

  • Recognized as a Leader in Multi-Process HR Transformation Services for Large Enterprises by NelsonHall.
  • Named to Newsweek's Top 100 Global Most Loved Workplaces® for 2024 for the second consecutive year.
  • Selected to provide Business Intelligence and Data Management technology services to the Colorado Department of Health Care Policy and Financing.
  • Implemented technologies for the South Carolina Department of Social Services to combat fraud and enhance security for its EBT program.
  • Expanded relationship with one of the largest health insurance companies in the U.S., including both CXM and multichannel communications solutions.
  • Implemented Express Lanes tolling system for the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Y/Y Change
Revenue $828M $915M (9.5)%
Adjusted Revenue $811M $851M (4.7)%
GAAP Net Income (Loss) $216M $(7)M n/m
Adjusted EBITDA $29M $64M (54.7)%
Adjusted EBITDA Margin 3.6% 7.5% (390) bps
GAAP Diluted EPS $1.07 $(0.04) n/m
Adjusted Diluted EPS $(0.14) $0.01 n/m
Cash Flow from Operating Activities $(41)M $(10)M (310.0)%
Adjusted Free Cash Flow $(55)M $(26)M (111.5)%

Income Statement Highlights

Conduent Inc (CNDT, Financial) reported a pre-tax income of $300 million for Q2 2024, a significant improvement from the $(7) million loss in the same period last year. This increase was primarily driven by gains from the transfer of the BenefitWallet portfolio and the sale of the Curbside Management and Public Safety businesses.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Conduent Inc (CNDT, Financial) had total assets of $2.78 billion, down from $3.16 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents stood at $300 million, a decrease from $498 million. The reduction in cash was partly due to the prepayment of $300 million of principal of the Term Loan B using proceeds from completed divestitures.

Commentary and Outlook

"We are pleased to report that our Adjusted Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA exceeded expectations, with upside from here. Meanwhile, as anticipated, Q2 represented the low point in our previously communicated growth trajectory. Commercial sales were stronger on both a year-over-year and sequential basis and although Government sales is off to a slower than anticipated start to the year, our overall sales pipeline remains strong as does our balance sheet," stated Cliff Skelton, Conduent President and Chief Executive Officer.

Conclusion

Conduent Inc (CNDT, Financial) demonstrated resilience in Q2 2024 by exceeding revenue expectations and achieving significant milestones. However, challenges remain, particularly in the Government Services segment. The company's strategic divestitures and capital management efforts have strengthened its balance sheet, positioning it well for future growth. Investors will be keen to see how Conduent navigates these challenges and leverages its achievements in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Conduent Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.