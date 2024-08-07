PetIQ Inc Reports Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.49, Revenue at $328.9 Million

Q2 2024 Financial Results and Key Metrics

Author's Avatar
47 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $328.9 million, an increase of 4.6% year-over-year, slightly below analyst estimates of $330.14 million.
  • Net Income: Record net income of $15.3 million, or GAAP EPS of $0.49, up 51.1% from the prior year period.
  • Gross Profit: $88.3 million, an increase of 19.5%, with gross margin improving by 330 basis points to 26.8%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Record $39.0 million, surpassing the company's guidance of $34.0 million to $36.0 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.9%.
  • Product Segment Sales: $291.2 million, up 4.7%, driven by strong performance in flea and tick, and health and wellness product categories.
  • Services Segment Sales: $37.7 million, an increase of 3.7%, despite the closure of 149 wellness centers in the second half of 2023.
  • Merger Agreement: PetIQ entered into a definitive merger agreement with Bansk Group to be acquired for $31.00 per share, with the transaction expected to close in Q4 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, PetIQ Inc (PETQ, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2024. PetIQ Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of health and wellness products for dogs and cats, offering a range of veterinarian-grade pet medications, OTC flea and tick preventatives, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, and hygiene products. The company operates in two segments: Products and Services, with the Products segment generating the majority of its revenue.

1821163030210310144.png

Performance Overview

PetIQ Inc reported record net sales of $328.9 million for Q2 2024, a 4.6% increase compared to $314.5 million in the prior year period. However, this figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $330.14 million. The Products segment saw net sales rise by 4.7% to $291.2 million, driven by strong performance in flea and tick, and health and wellness product categories. The Services segment also experienced a 3.7% increase in net sales to $37.7 million, despite the closure of 149 wellness centers in the second half of 2023.

Financial Achievements

PetIQ Inc achieved a record net income of $15.3 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, marking a 51.1% increase from the prior year period. Adjusted net income was $22.7 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, up 52.2%. The company also reported record adjusted EBITDA of $39.0 million, exceeding its guidance of $34.0 million to $36.0 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin of 11.9%, up 150 basis points from the prior year period.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Net Sales $328.9 million $314.5 million
Gross Profit $88.3 million $73.9 million
Net Income $15.3 million $9.5 million
Adjusted EBITDA $39.0 million $32.9 million

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, PetIQ Inc had total cash and cash equivalents of $84.1 million and total debt of $442.6 million. The company's total liquidity stood at $209.1 million. Net leverage under the company's credit agreement improved to 3.0x from 3.6x in the prior year period, reflecting increased earnings and better working capital management.

Commentary and Analysis

"We are very pleased to report another quarter of record financial results. The strength of PetIQ's brands fueled second quarter profitability that exceeded our expectations. We believe these results demonstrate the resilience of the pet medication and health and wellness categories in which we compete," said Cord Christensen, PetIQ’s Founder and CEO.

PetIQ Inc's performance in Q2 2024 underscores the company's ability to navigate market challenges and capitalize on growth opportunities within the pet health and wellness industry. The increase in gross profit and margin, driven by higher sales of manufactured products and operational efficiencies, highlights the company's strategic focus on enhancing profitability.

Challenges and Future Outlook

Despite the positive financial results, PetIQ Inc faces challenges such as increased SG&A expenses, which rose to $60.1 million in Q2 2024 from $55.2 million in the prior year period. This increase was primarily due to higher marketing expenses to support the company's manufactured brands. Additionally, the closure of wellness centers may impact future revenue growth in the Services segment.

In a significant development, PetIQ Inc announced a definitive merger agreement with Bansk Group, a consumer-focused private investment firm. Under the agreement, Bansk Group will acquire all outstanding shares of PetIQ’s common stock for $31.00 per share. This all-cash transaction is expected to close in Q4 2024, subject to stockholder approval and other customary conditions.

For more detailed information, please refer to PetIQ Inc's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from PetIQ Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.