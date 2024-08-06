Half Year 2024 Saudi Arabian Oil Co Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / NTS GMT

Welcome to the Saudi Aramco's half year 2024 results call.



I should now hand over to Mr. Peter Hutton to begin. Peter, please go ahead.



Peter Hutton - Saudi Arabian Oil Co. - Head of IR



Hello, and welcome to this audio webcast discussing Saudi Aramco's First Half 2024 Results. I'm Peter Hutton, Head of Investor Relations at Aramco, and I'm pleased to be joined today by Amin Nasser, President and CEO; and Ziad Al-Murshed, Executive Vice President and CFO. Our webcast today will comprise a presentation followed by a question-and-answer session, and we anticipate the entire call lasting up to an hour. I'd like to remind you that this webcast and conference call are being recorded and also draw your attention to this cautionary statement. Please also refer to our regulatory filings and website for more details.



And with that, I'll now hand over the call to Amin.



Amin Nasser - Saudi Arabian Oil Co - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Peter, and welcome, everyone,