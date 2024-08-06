Q2 2024 Toast Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon. My name is Brika, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Toast's Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Today's call will be 45 minutes.



I'll now turn the call over to Michael Senno, Senior Vice President of Finance. You may begin your conference.



Michael Senno - Toast Inc - Senior Vice President - Finance



Thank you, operator. Welcome to Toast's earnings conference call for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. On today's call are CEO and Co-Founder, Aman Narang; and CFO, Elena Gomez, who'll open with prepared remarks, which will be followed by our Q&A session.



Before we start, I'd like to draw your attention to the safe harbor statement included in today's press release. During this call, we'll make statements related to our business that may be considered forward-looking within the meaning of the Securities Act and the Exchange Act.



All statements other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements, including those regarding