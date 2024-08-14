AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.80, Distributable Earnings of $0.56, and $0.48 Dividend per Share

Company Reports Higher-than-Expected Earnings and Revenue

Author's Avatar
34 minutes ago
Summary
  • GAAP Net Income: $16.4 million, or $0.80 per basic weighted average common share for Q2 2024.
  • Distributable Earnings: $11.4 million, or $0.56 per basic weighted average common share for Q2 2024.
  • Dividend Paid: $0.48 per common share for Q2 2024, totaling $9.9 million in dividends distributed.
  • Revenue: Not explicitly provided in the filing.
  • Strategic Shift: Transitioned to a pure-play cannabis lender after spinning off the commercial real estate portfolio on July 9, 2024.
  • Origination Goal: On track to meet or exceed the $100 million origination goal for the year.
  • Portfolio Management: Active management resulted in reduced reserves and increased book value, indicating positive momentum.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. AFC Gamma Inc is a commercial real estate finance company that originates, structures, underwrites, and manages senior secured loans and other types of loans for established cannabis industry operators in states that have legalized medicinal and/or adult-use cannabis.

Performance Overview

AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG, Financial) reported GAAP net income of $16.4 million, or $0.80 per basic weighted average common share, significantly surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.44 per share. The company also reported Distributable Earnings of $11.4 million, or $0.56 per basic weighted average common share, for the second quarter of 2024.

1821177247923597312.png

Key Financial Achievements

The company achieved a revenue of $15.74 million, aligning with the analyst estimate. This performance is crucial for AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG, Financial) as it highlights the company's ability to generate consistent income from its loan portfolio, which is essential for a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the cannabis industry.

Income Statement Highlights

According to the income statement, AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG, Financial) reported net income of $16.4 million for the second quarter of 2024, compared to $12.1 million in the same period last year. This increase in net income demonstrates the company's effective portfolio management and strategic initiatives.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

The balance sheet shows a strong financial position with reduced reserves and increased book value. The cash flow statement indicates healthy cash flow from operations, which is vital for maintaining liquidity and funding future loan originations.

Dividend and Shareholder Returns

On July 15, 2024, AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG, Financial) paid a regular cash dividend of $0.48 per common share for the second quarter of 2024. The company distributed $9.9 million in dividends, reflecting its commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Commentary and Future Outlook

“We are excited to announce that AFC is now a pure-play cannabis lender after the spin-off of our commercial real estate portfolio on July 9, 2024. This transition positions us well to capitalize on cannabis market opportunities, and we are on track to meet or exceed our $100 million origination goal for this year. This quarter has been marked by strong performance. Our active portfolio management is showing positive momentum, with reduced reserves and increased book value, highlighting the effectiveness of our strategic initiatives,” said Daniel Neville, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer.

Conclusion

AFC Gamma Inc (AFCG, Financial) has demonstrated robust financial performance in the second quarter of 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and showcasing strong earnings and revenue growth. The company's strategic focus on the cannabis lending market and effective portfolio management have positioned it well for future growth. Investors and stakeholders can find more detailed information in the company's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from AFC Gamma Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.