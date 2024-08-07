Mastech Digital Inc (MHH) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.12, Revenue of $49.5 Million, Exceeds Estimates

Revenue and Profit Margins Show Positive Trends

Author's Avatar
14 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $49.5 million, exceeded estimates of $48.10 million.
  • Gross Profit: $14.0 million, up from $13.6 million in the same quarter of 2023.
  • Gross Profit Margin: Improved to a record 28.2%, compared to 26.1% in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP Net Income: $1.4 million or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to a loss of $2.2 million or ($0.19) per diluted share in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Position: $20.6 million on hand with no bank debt and $23.8 million borrowing availability under the revolving credit facility.
  • Days Sales Outstanding (DSO): Improved to 53 days, a 3-day improvement from the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Mastech Digital Inc (MHH, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Mastech Digital Inc is a provider of Digital Transformation IT Services, offering data & analytics solutions and IT staffing services for both digital and mainstream technologies. The company operates in two segments: Data & Analytics Services and IT Staffing Services, with the majority of its revenue generated from IT staffing services in the United States.

1821182241393504256.png

Performance Overview

Mastech Digital Inc reported revenues of $49.5 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $48.10 million. This represents a sequential growth of 6% from the previous quarter, although it is a decline from $52.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. The company's gross profit for the quarter was $14.0 million, up from $13.6 million in Q2 2023, with gross profit margins reaching a record 28.2%, compared to 26.1% in the same period last year.

Financial Achievements

GAAP net income for Q2 2024 was $1.4 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, a significant improvement from a loss of $2.2 million, or ($0.19) per diluted share, in Q2 2023. Non-GAAP net income was $2.2 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, compared to $1.3 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, in the same quarter last year. These results highlight the company's ability to enhance profitability despite a slight decline in revenue.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $49.5 million $52.2 million
Gross Profit $14.0 million $13.6 million
Gross Profit Margin 28.2% 26.1%
GAAP Net Income $1.4 million ($2.2 million)
Non-GAAP Net Income $2.2 million $1.3 million
GAAP EPS $0.12 ($0.19)
Non-GAAP EPS $0.19 $0.11

Segment Performance

The Data & Analytics Services segment reported revenues of $8.9 million, slightly up from $8.8 million in Q2 2023, with a gross margin of 49.2%, compared to 45.6% in the same period last year. The IT Staffing Services segment generated $40.7 million in revenue, down from $43.4 million in Q2 2023, but with an improved gross margin of 23.6%, up from 22.2%.

Commentary and Analysis

"The second quarter of 2024 was a continuation of market improvements experienced during the first quarter of 2024, as many of our clients appear to have shifted their spending patterns in a positive direction. Additionally, our gross profit margins improved to a Company quarterly performance record 28.2% during the quarter due to strong project delivery, higher consultant utilization and lower employee benefit costs. In summary, I feel good about our second quarter performance, with notable improvements in both top-line revenues and bottom-line operating profits." - Vivek Gupta, President and CEO

Jack Cronin, CFO, added, "On June 30, 2024, we had $20.6 million of cash balances on hand, no bank debt, and borrowing availability of $23.8 million under our revolving credit facility. Our Days Sales Outstanding (DSO) measurement was a healthy 53 days on June 30, 2024, which is an improvement of 3 days when compared to a year ago."

Conclusion

Mastech Digital Inc's Q2 2024 results demonstrate the company's resilience and ability to improve profitability despite revenue challenges. The record gross profit margins and strong cash position highlight the company's operational efficiency and financial stability. These factors are crucial for value investors considering Mastech Digital Inc as a potential investment in the Business Services sector.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Mastech Digital Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.