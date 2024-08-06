Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Cash Position and Promising Clinical Developments

Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) reports robust financial health and significant progress in its gene therapy programs.

Author's Avatar
6 minutes ago
Summary
  • Cash Position: Approximately $371 million at the end of the second quarter.
  • Milestone Payment: $3 million from Neurocrine for the GBA1 gene therapy program.
  • Public Offering: Executed a $100 million public offering.
  • Cash Runway: Expected to provide runway through multiple clinical data readouts into 2027.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR, Financial) dosed the first healthy volunteers in the Phase 1a single ascending dose trial of VY7523, their anti-tau antibody for Alzheimer's disease.
  • The company completed a pre-IND meeting with the FDA and initiated GLP toxicology studies for VY9323, their SOD1 silencing gene therapy program for ALS.
  • Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) selected a development candidate in their GBA1 gene therapy program partnered with Neurocrine, triggering a $3 million milestone payment.
  • The company presented significant data at ASGCT 2024, showcasing their second-generation TRACER capsids and their potential in CNS gene therapy.
  • Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) ended the second quarter with a strong cash position of approximately $371 million, providing runway through multiple clinical data readouts into 2027.

Negative Points

  • The company’s tau silencing gene therapy program is still in preclinical stages, with an IND filing not expected until 2026, indicating a longer timeline to potential market entry.
  • There are uncertainties regarding the efficacy and safety of their anti-tau antibody, VY7523, as previous N-terminal directed antibodies have been unsuccessful in clinical trials.
  • The competitive landscape for anti-tau therapies is crowded, with multiple companies pursuing similar approaches, potentially impacting market share and differentiation.
  • The success of their gene therapy programs is contingent on overcoming significant delivery challenges posed by the blood-brain barrier, which remains a high-risk factor.
  • Voyager Therapeutics Inc (VYGR) relies heavily on partnerships for several of their programs, which may limit their control over development timelines and strategic decisions.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the cadence of the three gene therapy programs expected to enter the clinic in 2025?
A: The SOD1 gene therapy program is expected to file an IND in mid-2025. The other two programs are partnered, and while they are also expected to file INDs in 2025, the exact timing is less certain. (Alfred Sandrock, CEO)

Q: How quickly can we see early indications of efficacy from the SOD1-ALS gene therapy?
A: Changes in neurofilament and CSF SOD1 levels can be observed as early as 4 weeks, with more definitive changes by 12 weeks. (Toby Ferguson, CMO)

Q: How many dose levels are being explored for VY7523, and how many doses are needed to hit an active dose?
A: Multiple doses are being explored in the single-ascending dose trial. Based on preclinical models, we believe we understand the exposures needed to inhibit tau spread. (Toby Ferguson, CMO; Todd Carter, CSO)

Q: Are the two tau-targeting programs aimed at the same Alzheimer's population, or do they target different subpopulations?
A: The tau antibody program targets early-stage patients where tau spread has just started. The tau silencing gene therapy will likely follow the BIIB080 program model, targeting a broader population. (Alfred Sandrock, CEO; Toby Ferguson, CMO)

Q: Can you discuss the potential of the TRACER platform to yield capsids with multi-organ specificity?
A: TRACER-derived capsids can potentially target multiple tissues, including the brain and heart, which is beneficial for diseases like Friedreich's ataxia and DM1. (Alfred Sandrock, CEO; Todd Carter, CSO)

Q: What is the competitive positioning of your anti-tau therapies versus Biogen's program?
A: Biogen's BIIB080 program is ahead in clinical development. Our anti-tau antibody targets a different epitope, and our gene therapy approach offers a one-time IV administration. (Alfred Sandrock, CEO; Toby Ferguson, CMO)

Q: What are the remaining gating factors for the SOD1 silencing gene therapy to reach IND filing?
A: The main next step is completing the toxicology programs. (Toby Ferguson, CMO)

Q: What are the pros and cons of targeting extracellular versus intracellular tau?
A: Targeting extracellular tau is likely safer but may be less effective. Knockdown approaches affect all forms of tau, which could be more effective but come with higher safety risks. (Alfred Sandrock, CEO; Toby Ferguson, CMO; Todd Carter, CSO)

Q: When can we expect NHP data for the siRNA program, and what are your thoughts on a combo strategy with the antibody?
A: We have ongoing experiments but no specific timeline for NHP data. If the antibody program shows positive data, we would move forward with it first. (Todd Carter, CSO; Toby Ferguson, CMO)

Q: What type of patients will you target for the GBA1 and Friedreich's ataxia programs, and what milestones should we watch for in 2024?
A: These are partnered programs, and patient selection will follow established paths. We do not comment on specific milestones. (Toby Ferguson, CMO; Alfred Sandrock, CEO)

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.