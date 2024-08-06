Director Robert Arsov Sells 27,500 Shares of Rumble Inc (RUM)

On August 6, 2024, Robert Arsov, a Director at Rumble Inc (RUM, Financial), sold 27,500 shares of the company. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 14,852,337 shares of Rumble Inc.

Rumble Inc operates as a video platform company, providing creators a space to host, manage, distribute, create, and monetize their content. The company has been a popular choice among content creators who seek alternatives to traditional platforms.

The shares were sold at a price of $5.8 each, valuing the transaction at $159,500. This sale is part of a broader pattern observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 635,012 shares and made no purchases. The company's market cap stands at approximately $1.653 billion as of the last trading session.

Over the past year, there have been no insider buys at Rumble Inc, but there have been 16 insider sells. This trend in insider activity can often provide insights into the company's operational status and stock valuation.

