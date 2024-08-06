Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Adeia Inc (ADEA, Financial) delivered second-quarter results in line with expectations, with revenue of $87.4 million and adjusted EBITDA of $52.8 million.

The company signed five license agreements across diverse end markets, including social media, consumer electronics, semiconductors, and Pay-TV.

Adeia Inc (ADEA) successfully repriced its debt, saving over $3 million annually in lower interest expenses.

The company continues to expand its pipeline of opportunities in both media and semiconductors, aiming for growth in 2025 and beyond.

Adeia Inc (ADEA) was recognized among the most prolific inventors in the world for 2023, ranking higher than many well-respected media and semiconductor companies.

Negative Points

Operating expenses increased by $1.2 million or 3% from the prior quarter, primarily due to higher research and development expenses.

Litigation expenses rose by $1.3 million or 45% compared to the prior year.

Interest expense during the second quarter was $13.3 million, despite a decrease from the prior quarter.

The company faces ongoing challenges in timing and execution of large deals, which can shift quarter to quarter.

Adeia Inc (ADEA) has a significant term loan balance of $549.1 million, which requires continued focus on debt repayment.

Q & A Highlights

Q: There is news out on some OTT companies raising their prices to consumers. Do you have any view on how this would affect both your OTT market or even your Pay-TV market?

A: Paul Davis, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We are focused on the OTT market and have made significant strides with deals involving companies like Paramount and Stars. We anticipate further success with more significant players this year. While price changes in OTT platforms are considered, we don't expect them to significantly impact our licensing achievements.

Q: Can you discuss the semiconductor market, particularly around high-bandwidth memory and chiplet designs?

A: Paul Davis, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We see continued interest in chiplet architecture, with companies like Intel and AMD adopting it. High-bandwidth memory, particularly HBM4, may require hybrid bonding processes for enhanced performance, aligning well with our future licensing opportunities.

Q: What's changed in the business in the last six to eight months regarding your emphasis on tuck-in acquisitions?

A: Paul Davis, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: Tuck-in acquisitions have always been part of our strategy, complementing our internal R&D efforts. We recently closed a few deals and see opportunities to accelerate revenue by adding high-quality portfolios to our internal efforts.

Q: Is there a timing expectation for the streaming and semiconductor license deals you've been discussing?

A: Paul Davis, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: While exact timing can vary, we are confident these deals will close this year. We prioritize getting the right deal done over accelerating timelines.

Q: Is $85 million per quarter a good baseline for the business, or will it be higher without the new licensing deals?

A: Keith Jones, Chief Financial Officer: $85 million is not necessarily a baseline. We expect a higher ongoing revenue level with renewals and new license agreements, providing a strong foundation for 2025.

Q: How does the macroeconomic environment and interest rates influence discussions around larger deals?

A: Keith Jones, Chief Financial Officer: Historically, macroeconomic conditions have had little impact on our deal timing or economics. Our customers are large, sophisticated companies that understand industry cycles, and we don't anticipate challenges due to the current environment.

Q: Can you provide a sense of the baseline operating expenses moving forward?

A: Paul Davis, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: R&D expenses will continue to grow as we invest in our patent portfolio. SG&A had a slight uptick, but we've managed to reduce reliance on third parties, leading to lower overall guidance for operating expenses.

Q: What are the key factors driving your confidence in achieving your 2024 goals?

A: Paul Davis, President, Chief Executive Officer, Director: We have made significant progress in expanding our customer base and signing new license agreements. Our focus on R&D and strategic acquisitions positions us well to achieve our revenue and growth objectives for 2024.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.