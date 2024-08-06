Q2 2024 Nine Energy Service Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Greetings, and welcome to Nine Energy Service Second Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. [Operator Instructions] As a reminder, this conference is being recorded. I will now turn it over to Heather Schmidt.



Heather Schmidt - Nine Energy Service Inc - Vice President, Strategic Development, Investor Relations and Marketing



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the Nine Energy Service earnings conference call to discuss our results for the second quarter of 2024. With me today are Ann Fox, President and Chief Executive Officer; and Guy Sirkes, Chief Financial Officer. We appreciate your participation. Some of our comments today may include forward-looking statements reflecting Nine's views about future events. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control goal. These risks and uncertainties can cause actual results to differ materially from our current expectations. We advise listeners to review our earnings release and the risk factors discussed in our filings with the SEC. We undertake no