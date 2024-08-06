Q2 2024 Martinrea International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 09:30PM GMT

Robert Wildeboer - Martinrea International Inc - Executive Chairman of the Board



Good evening, everyone. Thank you for joining us today. We always look forward to talking with our shareholders. We hope to inform you well and answer questions. We also note that we have many other stakeholders, including many employees on the call, and our remarks are addressed to them as well as we disseminate our results and commentary through our network.



With me tonight are Pat D'Eramo, Martinrea's CEO; our President, Fred Di Tosto; and our new Chief Financial Officer, Peter Cirulis. As you know, Peter is new to the call. Going forward, we will generally all be on the call to address questions you may have, but we'll balance out the presentations.