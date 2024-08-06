Q2 2024 Vivid Seats Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Vivid Seats Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Following manages management's prepared remarks, we will open the call for Q&A.



I would now like to turn the call over to Kate Africk.



Kate Africk - Vivid Seats Inc - Head of IR



Good morning, and welcome to Vivid Seats Second Quarter 2024 earnings conference call. I'm Kate Asic, Head of Investor Relations at Vivid Seats.



Joining me today to discuss Vivid Seats. Results are Stan here, Chief Executive Officer, and Larry Seay, Chief Financial Officer. By now, everyone should have access to our second quarter earnings press release, which we released earlier this morning. The press release as well as supplemental earnings slides are available on the Investor Relations page of Vivid Seats website at investors dot Vivid Seats that time.



During the course of today's call, management may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could