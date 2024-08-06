Q2 2024 Southwest Gas Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

This morning, we issued and posted the Southwest Gas Holdings website our second quarter 2024 earnings release and the associated Form 10-Q. The slides accompanying today's call are also available on Southwest Gas Holdings' website. We'll refer to those slides by number throughout the call today.



Please note that on today's call, we will address certain factors that may impact this year's earnings and provide some longer-term guidance. Some of the information that will be discussed today contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's assumptions on what the future holds but are subject to several risks and uncertainties,