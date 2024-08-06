Hagerty Inc (HGTY) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Profitability

Hagerty Inc (HGTY) reports a 20% revenue increase and significant operating profit improvement in Q2 2024.

Author's Avatar
25 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $313 million, 20% growth in Q2 2024.
  • Written Premium: 16% growth in Q2 2024.
  • Commission and Fee Revenue: $129 million, 17% growth in Q2 2024.
  • Membership Marketplace and Other Revenue: $27 million, 14% growth in Q2 2024.
  • Earned Premium: $158 million, 24% growth in Q2 2024.
  • Loss Ratio: 41%, 1 point below Q2 2023.
  • Operating Profit: $38 million, 121% improvement in Q2 2024.
  • Operating Margins: Expanded by 550 basis points to over 12% in Q2 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $53 million, $19 million increase year-over-year in Q2 2024.
  • Net Income: $43 million in Q2 2024, compared to $16 million in Q2 2023.
  • GAAP Basic and Diluted EPS: $0.09 in Q2 2024.
  • Adjusted EPS: $0.12 in Q2 2024, $0.16 for the first half of 2024.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $122 million in the first half of 2024.
  • Unrestricted Cash Balance: $121 million as of end of June 2024.
  • Long Term Debt: $98 million as of end of June 2024.
  • Full Year Revenue Outlook: $1.16 billion to $1.18 billion.
  • Full Year Net Income Outlook: $76 million to $84 million.
  • Full Year Adjusted EBITDA Outlook: $130 million to $140 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Hagerty Inc (HGTY, Financial) reported a 20% growth in total revenue for Q2 2024, reaching $313 million.
  • Written premium grew by 16%, driven by robust new business count and improved retention rates.
  • Operating margins expanded by 550 basis points to over 12%, resulting in a significant improvement in profitability.
  • The company upgraded its full-year outlook for revenue and profit growth, expecting revenue between $1.16 billion and $1.18 billion.
  • Hagerty Inc (HGTY) successfully hired key executives, including Jeff Briglia as President of Insurance and Sean McMullin from Amazon to lead the digital marketplace.

Negative Points

  • Membership revenue growth was offset by lower garage and social revenue due to fewer locations post joint venture dissolution.
  • Salaries and benefits grew by 8% due to merit increases and higher accruals for incentive compensation.
  • The tax rate came in below expectations, raising questions about future tax liabilities.
  • Interest and other income showed volatility, with a significant sequential increase from $7 million to $12 million.
  • The company faces ongoing challenges in maintaining and expanding its market share amidst industry-wide rate increases.

Q & A Highlights

Q: The hiring about Sean McMullan to run the digital marketplace, anything you can say about kind of his early priorities what you envision there as he takes over?
A: McKeel Hagerty, CEO & Chairman: We're really excited to have Sean join the team. His experience at Amazon, particularly in the Amazon Music division, will help us knit together the complexity of our digital marketplace with other tools like valuation and digital acquisition. His focus will be on growing the core underlying business and integrating these tools effectively.

Q: Thinking about the consistent growth in written premium, how has the pricing impact in the market evolved over the last 12-24 months?
A: Patrick McClymont, CFO: Overall market pricing is expected to be up around 10% this year, while we are taking a more modest rate increase of about 3%. This lower rate increase helps us grow quickly by offering a compelling value proposition to our customers.

Q: Is the 30% incremental margin a good target on a go-forward basis for profitability?
A: Patrick McClymont, CFO: We expect to maintain around 30% incremental margins for the full year 2024, with continued margin expansion in the future. Our goal is to achieve high-teens to 20% overall operating profit margins over the next two to three years.

Q: The tax rate came in below expectations this quarter. Was there anything unusual, and how should we think about the go-forward tax rate?
A: Patrick McClymont, CFO: There was nothing unusual this quarter. The tax rate should remain consistent with where it has been.

Q: Interest and other income improved significantly on a sequential basis. What drove that, and how should we think about its contribution going forward?
A: Patrick McClymont, CFO: The improvement is driven by increased cash flow from expanded margins and a renegotiated arrangement with McKeel. We have also implemented a new investment strategy, moving from cash to investment-grade bonds, which should yield better returns going forward.

Q: Can we assume that the $12 million of income from interest and other income in 2Q will be maintained going forward?
A: Patrick McClymont, CFO: Given the current interest rate environment, it is reasonable to assume that we can maintain this level for the balance of the year.

Q: What are the strategic priorities for Hagerty's digital marketplace under Sean McMullan's leadership?
A: McKeel Hagerty, CEO & Chairman: Sean will focus on growing the core digital marketplace and integrating it with other tools like valuation and digital acquisition to create a seamless user experience.

Q: How has the market pricing environment affected Hagerty's growth and value proposition?
A: Patrick McClymont, CFO: While the overall market is seeing rate increases of around 10%, Hagerty's more modest 3% rate increase has helped us attract new customers and grow quickly by offering a compelling value proposition.

Q: What are the expectations for Hagerty's operating profit margins in the coming years?
A: Patrick McClymont, CFO: We expect to achieve high-teens to 20% overall operating profit margins over the next two to three years, with continued margin expansion driven by operational efficiencies and scale.

Q: How has Hagerty's new investment strategy impacted its financial performance?
A: Patrick McClymont, CFO: The new strategy, which involves investing in investment-grade bonds rather than cash, has allowed us to achieve better returns with less risk, contributing positively to our financial performance.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.