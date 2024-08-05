Q1 2025 Ajinomoto Co Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 05, 2024 / 08:00AM GMT

Masataka Kaji Kaji - Ajinomoto Co Inc - General Manager, IR Office



(Interpreted)



Good afternoon, everyone. Once again, this is Koji from the IR office of Ajinomoto. Now without further ado, we would like to explain the first quarter results for fiscal 2023. If you can open page 6, this is a summary of the first quarter.



For the first quarter, we achieved an increase in both revenue and profit. Revenue business profit we achieved the record profit and sales for the first quarter and for business profit, if we exclude the impact of Forge acquisition, its business profit increased by 7% compared to the same period of 2023. In the Seasonings and foods segment, Sauce and Seasonings overseas remain very solid.



In Frozen Foods segment, we have continued brand investment in accordance with the plan from the start of the year. So this led to achieving growth in main products.



In Healthcare and Other segment, revenue increased and profit increased significantly. Functional Materials, in particular, recorded a significant increase in both revenue and profit. Bio-Pharma Services,