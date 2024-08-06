Q2 2024 Sunrun Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT

Operator



Have been placed on mute. Please note that this call is being recorded and that one hour has been allocated for the call, including question and answer session to join the Q&A session. After prepared remarks, please press star one at any time we ask participants to limit themselves to one question and one follow-up. I will now turn the call over to Patrick Jobin, Sunrun's Investor Relations Officer. Please go ahead.



Patrick Jobin - Sunrun Inc - Investor Relations



Before we begin, please note that certain remarks we will make on this call constitute forward-looking statements. Although we believe these statements reflect our best judgment based on factors currently known to us. Actual results may differ materially and adversely. Please refer to the Company's filings with the SEC for a more inclusive discussion of risks and other factors that may cause our actual results to differ from projections made in any forward-looking statements. Please also note these statements are being made as of today, and we disclaim any obligation to update or revise them.



