Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

Sunrun Inc (RUN, Financial) set records for storage installation and attachment rates, beating the high end of their installation guidance.

The company delivered strong cash generation of $217 million in Q2, recouping tax credit transfer-related working capital investments.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) increased their storage capacity installation guidance from approximately 58% to approximately 86% growth for the year.

The company is on track to achieve their cash generation objectives as they exit 2024 and have increased cash generation guidance for 2025.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) has more than a dozen operating virtual power plants across the country, showcasing their advanced grid service capabilities.

Negative Points

Sunrun Inc (RUN) expects their solar volumes for 2024 to be at the lower end of their guidance range, down approximately 15% for the year.

The company noted a slightly lower sales pace than initially expected, impacting their solar installation volumes.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) faces irrational pricing and immature controls from new entrants in the financing segment, which could affect market dynamics.

The company has to navigate potential economic conditions and volatility, which could impact their capital markets activities.

Sunrun Inc (RUN) acknowledged that the timing of cash received from ITC monetization and capital markets transactions could cause intra-quarter variability.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How are you thinking about capital allocation priorities, especially into 2025, given the significantly higher levels of cash generation you're projecting?

A: (Danny Abajian, CFO) We are focusing on parent deleveraging to better position the balance sheet, which will drive higher available liquidity and shareholder value. The remainder of the balance will be allocated to the best uses, including potential buybacks and other uses, which will be Board-level decisions.

Q: Given the recent market exits and restructuring of peers, how do you plan to capitalize on potential market share gains?

A: (Mary Powell, CEO) We will continue our disciplined, margin-focused strategy. We are engaging with significant builders and selectively onboarding partners that share our vision. We aim for volume and margin growth while driving efficiencies in the business.

Q: What are the biggest swing factors for the 2025 cash generation outlook?

A: (Danny Abajian, CFO) The primary factors are ITC realization rates, cost of capital, and battery attachment rates. Other variables include timing of incentive amortization, capital markets timing, and working capital.

Q: How are you competing for tax equity and transferability hybrid funds in the context of rising demand for such capital?

A: (Danny Abajian, CFO) We feel well-positioned given our long-standing relationships and the expanding set of transferability buyers. Our reliable flow nature provides high predictability for tax planning exercises, making us a preferred partner.

Q: Can you provide more details on the pricing environment and how it is evolving?

A: (Mary Powell, CEO) The market has seen new financial entrants with attractive pricing, but they are now implementing controls and repricing. This maturation is leading to volume migrating back to us, and we are not seeing these groups scaling significantly.

Q: How are you planning to shift your equipment mix to realize more ITC adders in the back half of this year?

A: (Paul Dickson, President and CRO) Our current products in inventory are set and flowing out into installs. Our domestic content qualified products are already in use, and we expect the vast majority of our systems to qualify for the adders next year.

Q: How do you view the potential impact of declining interest rates on project financing spreads?

A: (Danny Abajian, CFO) We hedge base rates weekly to protect against rate fluctuations. While credit spreads may momentarily rise, they typically normalize. We have a well-scoped playbook for navigating different points in the economic cycle.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of battery attach rates outside of California?

A: (Paul Dickson, President and CRO) We see strong demand for batteries nationwide, with significant growth in markets like Texas. We are also focusing on retrofit programs for existing customers, which we expect to drive further growth.

Q: How are you managing market risk with the pricing of aggregated capacity portfolios?

A: (Mary Powell, CEO) We are not taking market risk with the pricing. All virtual power plant projects are structured to be positive for both customers and Sunrun, with future potential value as utilities face rising costs and capacity challenges.

Q: How do you plan to leverage tax equity versus tax credit transferability for originations over the next 12 months?

A: (Paul Dickson, President and CRO) We expect a mix of both, with traditional tax equity players participating in hybrid formats. This allows us to raise larger tax equity funds and optimize the value stream.

