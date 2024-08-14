Baxter Underwood, the Chief Executive Officer of Safe Harbor Marinas, LLC, sold 3,000 shares of Sun Communities Inc (SUI, Financial) on August 5, 2024. The transaction was reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 63,462 shares of the company.

Sun Communities Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates or has an interest in manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities. As of the latest transaction, the company's market cap stands at $16.20 billion.

Over the past year, Baxter Underwood has sold a total of 9,000 shares and purchased 550 shares of Sun Communities Inc. The insider transaction history for the company shows 2 insider buys and 6 insider sells over the past year.

On the day of the latest sale, shares of Sun Communities Inc were trading at $131.43. The company's price-earnings ratio is 151.13, significantly higher than the industry median of 16.82 and above the company’s historical median.

According to the GF Value, which is an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, Sun Communities Inc has a GF Value of $155.59. With the current price of $131.43, the stock has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84, indicating that it is Modestly Undervalued.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.