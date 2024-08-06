Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Positive EBITDA

Full House Resorts Inc (FLL) reports significant year-over-year revenue and EBITDA growth, with promising trends in room sales and market share.

Author's Avatar
13 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue Growth: Revenues at American Place up 34% year-over-year.
  • EBITDA: Positive EBITDA of $600,000 at Chamonix; EBITDA at American Place up 84% year-over-year.
  • Room Sales: Chamonix sold 2,100 rooms in January, 5,900 rooms in June, and over 6,500 rooms in July.
  • Gaming Revenue: Gaming revenues at Chamonix more than doubled year-over-year.
  • Market Share: Market share in Cripple Creek increased from 21% in January to almost 26% in June.
  • Database Growth: New sign-ups increased from 1,000-1,500 per month a year ago to 4,000 in June and over 5,000 in July.
  • Lease Extension: Grand Lodge lease extended to December 31, 2034.
  • Occupancy Rate: Chamonix running at 65% occupancy in July.
  • Liquidity: Gradually using restricted cash to complete projects in Colorado; bonds callable at 102 in February 2025.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 06, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Chamonix property generated positive EBITDA of $600,000 in the second quarter.
  • Gaming revenues at Chamonix more than doubled compared to the previous year.
  • Market share in Cripple Creek increased from 21% in January to almost 26% in June.
  • American Place revenues were up 34% and EBITDA increased by 84% in the second quarter.
  • Extended lease at Grand Lodge for 10 years, ensuring long-term stability.

Negative Points

  • Chamonix's EBITDA of $600,000 is below expectations given the investment.
  • Mid-week occupancy at Chamonix remains low, affecting overall profitability.
  • Sports skins revenue faced a setback due to the loss of one skin and delayed payments.
  • Silver Slipper had a rough first quarter, impacting overall performance.
  • High marketing expenses are necessary to change the perception of Cripple Creek as a downscale destination.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you walk through the monthly progression on EBITDA for Chamonix throughout the quarter and comment on July?
A: In the quarter, EBITDA improved every month since opening. Preliminary figures for July suggest around $1 million in EBITDA, up from June. While this is not yet acceptable given the investment, the trend is positive. Efforts are ongoing to increase mid-week occupancy through targeted promotions and building a mailing list of known gamblers.

Q: What is the new run rate for your sports skins absent the one-timer in Q2?
A: The annual run rate is about $5.6 million, which will increase over the coming years. This assumes no new partners are found.

Q: What are you seeing in terms of group and convention mix to fill midweek rooms in Colorado?
A: We are behind on where we should be. We recently hired a second salesperson and aim to have four or five. Some midweek business has been secured, such as the state VFW convention and a professional dart championship, but there is still a long way to go.

Q: Are there still cost levers to pull at American Place to get the margin over 30%?
A: Yes, particularly in marketing. As we build a better mailing list, we can focus marketing efforts more efficiently. The immediate goal is to increase monthly gaming revenue towards $10.5 million with north of 30% margins.

Q: How much of the $325 million for American Place do you anticipate financing through new bonds?
A: A significant portion will come from internal cash flow, so we don't need the full $325 million in additional financing. Likely, half to 75% will be financed through new bonds. We aim to refinance our bonds with enough extra money to cover the gap.

Q: What does the competitive environment look like in Cripple Creek?
A: Our principal competitor is Triple Crown, which is professionally run. Other competitors include Golden Nugget, which has improved under new ownership, and Century Casino. The real opportunity lies in growing the market, particularly in Colorado Springs, where gaming per capita is about half of what it should be.

Q: Do you have any data on how many people from Denver are making it to Chamonix and their behavior?
A: 21% of our sign-ups are from Denver, indicating they are visiting the property. We are focusing our advertising on likely gamblers and using sophisticated targeting methods to attract more visitors from Denver and other areas.

Q: Are you looking at potentially monetizing any less core assets for financing the permanent American Place?
A: We are always looking at opportunities to improve our portfolio, but we have nothing to report at the moment.

Q: Can you provide some color on CapEx for American Place next year and maintenance CapEx going forward?
A: The commitment is to invest an incremental $325 million. Most of this will be back-ended, with significant spending in the last six months of the two-year construction phase. Maintenance CapEx will be minimal initially, focusing on design fees and minor construction costs.

Q: Are you able to use the escrowed cash for the upcoming coupon payment?
A: No, the escrowed cash is for Chamonix's purposes, but we are confident in making the August 15 payment.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.