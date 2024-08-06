Q2 2024 Bentley Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 12:15PM GMT

Eric Boyer - Bentley Systems Inc - Investor Relations Officer



And with that, let me introduce the Executive Chair of Bentley Systems. Greg Bentley.



Gregory Bentley - Bentley Systems Inc - Executive Chairman of the Board, President



Good morning, and thanks to each of you as always for your interest in BSY. In this first operating results reporting in new roles, our lineup will remain the same, but the format is updated to correspond to new responsibilities.



In particular, I bequeath to Nicholas as CEO, the charts to review our operating performance numbers, especially