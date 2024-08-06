Q2 2024 Masimo Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
(audio in progress) (Operator Instructions) After the speakers' remarks, there will be a question and answer session. I'm pleased to introduce Eli Kammerman, Masimo's Vice President of Business Development and Investor Relations.
Eli Kammerman - Masimo Corp - Investor Relations Officer
Thank you, and hello, everyone. Joining me today are Chairman and CEO, Joe Kiani; and Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Micah Young. This call will contain forward-looking statements, which reflect management's current judgment, including certain of our expectations regarding fiscal year 2024 and 2025 financial performance.
However, they are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Risk factors that could cause our actual results to differ materially from our projections and forecasts are discussed in detail in our periodic filings with the SEC. You will find these in the Investor Relations section of our website.
This call will also include a discussion of the potential separation of our
