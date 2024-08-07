Dolby Laboratories Inc Q3 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.40 Misses Estimates, Revenue Falls Short at $288.82 Million

Revenue and Earnings Align with Expectations Amidst Market Challenges

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $288.82 million, fell short of estimates of $326.60 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $38.44 million, a significant increase from $16.40 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.40, compared to $0.17 in the same quarter last year.
  • Gross Profit: $253.16 million, slightly down from $256.86 million year-over-year.
  • Operating Income: $36.78 million, more than double the $15.94 million reported in the same quarter last year.
  • Dividend: Declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share, payable on August 27, 2024.
  • Stock Repurchase Program: Increased by $350 million, bringing the total available for future repurchases to approximately $422 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2024. Dolby Laboratories Inc, known for its development of audio and surround sound technologies for various entertainment and communication platforms, reported results that were in line with analyst expectations.

Company Overview

Dolby Laboratories Inc develops audio and surround sound for cinema, broadcast, home audio systems, in-car entertainment systems, DVD players, games, televisions, and personal computers. The company generates three-fourths of its revenue from licensing its technology to consumer electronics manufacturers around the world. The rest of the revenue comes from equipment sales to professional producers and audio engineering services.

Performance and Challenges

For the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Dolby Laboratories Inc reported total revenue of $288.8 million, slightly below the $298.4 million reported in the same quarter last year. Licensing revenue, which constitutes the bulk of Dolby's income, was $267.1 million, down from $273.1 million in the previous year. Despite these declines, the company did not meet the analyst estimates of $326.60 million in revenue and $0.53 earnings per share.

Kevin Yeaman, President and CEO of Dolby Laboratories, commented, “Our third quarter results were in line with expectations. This quarter we continued to build momentum for the content available in Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, especially in sports, with viewers around the world enjoying the T20 Cricket World Cup, UEFA EURO 2024, Wimbledon, the NHL and NBA post seasons and right now, the Olympics in Dolby.”

Financial Achievements

Dolby Laboratories Inc's financial achievements this quarter include a net income of $38.4 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $16.4 million, or $0.17 per diluted share, in the same period last year. This improvement in net income is significant for the company, reflecting its ability to manage costs effectively amidst revenue challenges.

1821283111535800320.png

Key Financial Metrics

Below is a summary of key financial metrics from Dolby Laboratories Inc's income statement, balance sheet, and cash flow statement:

Metric Q3 2024 Q3 2023
Total Revenue $288.8 million $298.4 million
Net Income $38.4 million $16.4 million
Net Income per Share (Diluted) $0.40 $0.17
Cash and Cash Equivalents $741.6 million $745.4 million

Analysis and Outlook

Dolby Laboratories Inc's performance this quarter highlights its resilience in a challenging market environment. The company's ability to maintain profitability and meet analyst expectations is a positive indicator for value investors. However, the slight decline in revenue year-over-year suggests that Dolby may face ongoing challenges in maintaining its market share and revenue growth.

Looking ahead, Dolby's financial outlook remains cautious due to uncertainties such as supply chain constraints, international conflicts, and fluctuations in inflation and interest rates. The company's strategic initiatives, including the expansion of its stock repurchase program by $350 million, reflect its commitment to enhancing shareholder value.

For more detailed financial information, readers are encouraged to review Dolby Laboratories Inc's 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dolby Laboratories Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.