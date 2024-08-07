Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $1.26 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $423.39 Million

Strong Revenue Growth and Earnings Beat Expectations

Author's Avatar
30 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $423.39 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $415.49 million.
  • Net Income: $38.91 million, up from $34.25 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $1.28, a significant increase from $1.14 in the prior year.
  • Same-Store Sales: Increased by 1.4%, showing a positive trend compared to previous declines.
  • Store Count: Expanded to 411 stores, up from 400 stores at the end of the previous quarter.
  • Gross Profit: $156.75 million, up from $141.96 million year-over-year, reflecting improved margins.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $83.39 million, a notable increase from $75.85 million at the end of the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Boot Barn Holdings Inc (BOOT, Financial) released its 8-K filing announcing its financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended June 29, 2024. Boot Barn Holdings Inc operates specialty retail stores selling western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States.

Performance Overview

Boot Barn Holdings Inc reported a significant increase in revenue and earnings for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. The company achieved a revenue of $423.39 million, surpassing the analyst estimate of $415.49 million. Additionally, the earnings per share (EPS) came in at $1.26, exceeding the estimated EPS of $1.07.

1821283267949785088.png

Key Financial Achievements

The company reported a 10.3% growth in total net sales compared to the same period last year. This growth was driven by both new store openings and an increase in same-store sales. The consolidated same-store sales grew by 1.4%, with e-commerce same-store sales showing a robust growth of 6.7%.

Jim Conroy, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “I am very pleased with our first quarter results and want to thank the entire Boot Barn team across the country for excellent execution. We increased revenue by more than 10% with growth in sales from both new stores and same store sales and exceeded the high end of our guidance range across every metric, including a significant beat of earnings per share.”

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024
Net Sales $423.39 million $383.70 million
Gross Profit $156.75 million $141.96 million
Net Income $38.91 million $34.25 million
EPS (Diluted) $1.26 $1.13

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 29, 2024, Boot Barn Holdings Inc reported total assets of $1.77 billion, up from $1.71 billion at the end of the previous fiscal year. The company’s cash and cash equivalents increased to $83.39 million from $75.85 million. The total stockholders' equity also saw an increase, reaching $981.82 million from $943.64 million.

Analysis and Outlook

Boot Barn Holdings Inc's strong financial performance in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025 highlights its effective growth strategy and operational efficiency. The company's ability to exceed revenue and earnings estimates, along with consistent same-store sales growth, positions it well for continued success in the retail sector. However, potential macroeconomic challenges could pose risks, and the company remains focused on its strategic initiatives to navigate these uncertainties.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Boot Barn Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.