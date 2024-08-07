Dutch Bros Inc (BROS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.12, Revenue of $324.9 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Profitability Growth Highlighted in Latest Filing

Summary
  • Revenue: $324.9 million, up 30% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $316.81 million.
  • Net Income: $22.2 million, a significant increase from $9.7 million in the same period of 2022.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.12 per share, compared to $0.05 per share in the same period of 2022.
  • Same-Shop Sales: System same-shop sales increased by 4.1%, with company-operated same-shop sales up by 5.2% year-over-year.
  • New Shop Openings: 36 new shops opened during the quarter, bringing the total to over 900 locations.
  • Gross Profit: Company-operated shop gross profit was $70.0 million, up from $52.1 million in the same period of 2022, with a gross margin of 23.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Increased by 34.1% to $65.2 million, compared to $48.6 million in the same period of 2022.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Dutch Bros Inc (BROS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. Dutch Bros Inc, a rapidly expanding operator and franchisor of drive-thru coffee shops, reported significant growth in revenue and profitability, reinforcing its position in the quick service beverage industry.

Company Overview

Dutch Bros Inc is known for its hand-crafted beverages, including hot and cold espresso-based drinks, cold brew coffee, proprietary energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and more. The company operates through two segments: company-operated shops and franchising and other.

Performance and Challenges

For the second quarter of 2024, Dutch Bros Inc reported total revenues of $324.9 million, a 30% increase compared to $249.9 million in the same period of 2023. This growth was driven by a 4.1% increase in system same-shop sales and the opening of 36 new shops during the quarter. Despite a volatile consumer backdrop, the company managed to maintain strong business momentum.

However, the company faces challenges such as increased labor costs and supply chain disruptions, which could impact future profitability. The company's ability to navigate these challenges will be crucial for sustaining its growth trajectory.

Financial Achievements

Key financial achievements for Dutch Bros Inc in Q2 2024 include:

  • Company-operated shop revenues increased by 33.6% to $295.3 million.
  • Net income rose to $22.2 million, compared to $9.7 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA grew by 34.1% to $65.2 million.
  • Adjusted net income was $31.2 million, up from $20.9 million in the same period of 2023.

1821283450095824896.png

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $324.9 million $249.9 million
Net Income $22.2 million $9.7 million
Adjusted EBITDA $65.2 million $48.6 million
Net Income per Share (Diluted) $0.12 $0.05

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Dutch Bros Inc reported total assets of $2.38 billion, up from $1.76 billion at the end of 2023. The company's cash and cash equivalents increased to $260.9 million, compared to $133.5 million at the end of 2023. Net cash provided by operating activities was $100.7 million for the first six months of 2024, a significant increase from $45.8 million in the same period of 2023.

Revised 2024 Outlook

Based on the strong performance in the first half of 2024, Dutch Bros Inc has raised its annual guidance. The company now projects total revenues to be between $1.215 billion and $1.230 billion, up from the prior range of $1.20 billion to $1.215 billion. Adjusted EBITDA is estimated to be between $200 million and $210 million, up from the previous range of $195 million to $205 million.

Conclusion

Dutch Bros Inc's robust Q2 2024 performance highlights its strong growth potential and effective business strategies. The company's ability to exceed analyst estimates and raise its annual guidance underscores its resilience and adaptability in a challenging market environment. Investors will be keen to see how Dutch Bros Inc continues to leverage its strengths and address its challenges in the coming quarters.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Dutch Bros Inc for further details.

