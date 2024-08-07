Sitio Royalties Corp (STR) Q2 2024 Earnings: Net Income Soars to $29 Million, Adjusted EBITDA Hits $151.6 Million

Record Production and Increased Return of Capital Highlight Performance

Summary
  • Average Daily Production: Reached a record high of 39,231 Boe/d, up 11% from 1Q 2023 and 3% from pro forma 1Q 2023.
  • Return of Capital: $0.71 per share, including a $0.30 cash dividend and $0.41 in stock repurchases, a 45% increase from 1Q 2023.
  • Net Income: $29.0 million, up 55% from 1Q 2023, driven by higher oil, natural gas, and NGL revenues and lower commodity derivatives losses.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $151.6 million, up 12% from 1Q 2023, primarily due to higher production volumes and unhedged realized oil prices.
  • Acquisitions: Closed 7 acquisitions in 2Q 2023, adding 14,996 NRAs across the DJ, Delaware, and Midland basins.
  • Share Repurchases: Repurchased 2.6 million shares of Class A Common Stock and OpCo Units at an average price of $24.50 per share/unit.
  • Updated Guidance: Raised full-year 2023 pro forma production guidance to 36,000 – 38,000 Boe/d and lowered midpoint of full-year 2023 cash tax guidance by $21.5 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Sitio Royalties Corp (STR, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the company's financial and operational results for the second quarter of 2024. Sitio Royalties Corp is a pure-play mineral and royalty company focusing on investing in mineral and royalty interests in the Permian and other productive U.S. oil basins.

Performance Overview

Sitio Royalties Corp reported a record high average daily production volume of 39,231 barrels of oil equivalent per day (Boe/d), a significant increase from the previous quarter. This performance is crucial as it demonstrates the company's ability to enhance production efficiency and capitalize on its acquisitions.

Net income for the quarter was $29.0 million, a 55% increase from the first quarter of 2024. This growth was driven by higher revenues from oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, coupled with lower commodity derivatives losses.

1821283525798817792.png

Financial Achievements

Sitio Royalties Corp achieved an Adjusted EBITDA of $151.6 million, up 12% from the previous quarter. This increase was primarily due to higher average daily production volumes and improved unhedged realized oil prices. The company also raised its full-year 2024 production guidance to 36,000 – 38,000 Boe/d, reflecting confidence in its operational capabilities.

Return of capital for the second quarter was $0.71 per share, comprising a $0.30 cash dividend and $0.41 per share from stock repurchases. This represents a 45% increase from the first quarter of 2024, highlighting the company's commitment to returning value to shareholders.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Net Income $29.0 million $18.7 million
Adjusted EBITDA $151.6 million $135.1 million
Average Daily Production (Boe/d) 39,231 35,349

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Sitio Royalties Corp had $1,060.0 million in total debt and liquidity of $406.3 million, including $16.3 million in cash. The company maintained a strong financial position, enabling continued investment in high-quality mineral rights and shareholder returns.

Operational Highlights

During the second quarter, Sitio Royalties Corp closed seven acquisitions, adding 14,996 Net Royalty Acres (NRAs) across the DJ, Delaware, and Midland basins. These acquisitions are expected to contribute significantly to the company's production volumes and overall growth.

Chris Conoscenti, Chief Executive Officer of Sitio, commented,

Our strong second quarter results are a reflection of flush production from recently completed wells on our legacy assets combined with production volumes contributed from our disciplined acquisition program."

Analysis

Sitio Royalties Corp's performance in the second quarter of 2024 demonstrates its ability to effectively manage and grow its portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. The company's strategic acquisitions and increased production volumes have positioned it well for continued success in the oil and gas industry. The raised production guidance and increased return of capital further underscore the company's commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

For more detailed financial information and analysis, visit the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sitio Royalties Corp for further details.

