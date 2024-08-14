NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue at $236.3M Beats Estimates, GAAP EPS at $0.50

NV5 Global Inc (NVEE) released its 8-K filing on August 7, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter of 2024.

Author's Avatar
27 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $236.3 million, up 6% year-over-year, slightly surpassing estimates of $235.57 million.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.50 per share, reflecting a decrease from $1.00 per share in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Income: $7.9 million, impacted by integration costs of the VIS acquisition and higher interest expenses.
  • Gross Profit: Increased 12% to $123.3 million, with gross margin expanding by 270 basis points to 52.2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Rose 10% to $38.5 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.3%, up from 15.7% in the prior year quarter.
  • Guidance Update: Full-year 2024 revenue guidance raised to between $944 million and $950 million, with GAAP EPS guidance remaining at $2.87 to $2.93 per share.
Article's Main Image

NV5 Global Inc is a provider of technology, conformity assessment, and consulting solutions to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets, operating nationwide and abroad. The Company's clients include the U.S. Federal, state and local governments, and the private sector. The operating business segments are Infrastructure, Building, Technology & Sciences, and Geospatial Solutions. The maximum revenue derives from the infrastructure segment.

Second Quarter 2024 Results

NV5 Global Inc (NVEE, Financial) reported gross revenues of $236.3 million for the second quarter of 2024, a 6% increase from $222.6 million in the same quarter of 2023. This figure surpassed the analyst estimate of $235.57 million. Gross profit also saw a significant rise, increasing by 12% to $123.3 million, resulting in a gross margin expansion of 270 basis points to 52.2%.

1821284123675881472.png

However, net income for the quarter was $7.9 million, down from $15.4 million in the second quarter of 2023. This decline was attributed to integration costs of the VIS acquisition and a $6.7 million reversal of contingent consideration in the previous year. Additionally, higher interest expenses of $1.0 million due to increased interest rates and debt balances impacted the net income. Consequently, GAAP EPS for the quarter was $0.50 per share, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.67 per share and down from $1.00 per share in the same period last year.

Adjusted Financial Metrics

NV5 Global Inc (NVEE, Financial) reported an Adjusted EBITDA of $38.5 million, a 10% increase from $35.0 million in the prior year quarter. The Adjusted EBITDA margin expanded to 16.3% from 15.7%. Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $1.24 per share, slightly down from $1.29 per share in the second quarter of 2023, reflecting a higher share count.

Raising Full-Year Guidance

NV5 Global Inc (NVEE, Financial) has raised its full-year 2024 guidance for revenue and Adjusted Earnings per Share. The company now expects gross revenue to be between $944 million and $950 million, up from the previous range of $937 million to $942 million. The 2024 Adjusted EPS guidance has been increased to $5.13 to $5.20 per share, from the earlier range of $5.05 to $5.11 per share. The GAAP EPS guidance remains unchanged at $2.87 to $2.93 per share.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Gross Revenues $236.3 million $222.6 million
Gross Profit $123.3 million $110.3 million
Net Income $7.9 million $15.4 million
GAAP EPS $0.50 $1.00
Adjusted EBITDA $38.5 million $35.0 million
Adjusted EPS $1.24 $1.29

Analysis and Commentary

NV5 Global Inc (NVEE, Financial) continues to demonstrate robust revenue growth, driven by its diversified service offerings and strategic acquisitions. The company's ability to expand its gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA margin highlights its operational efficiency and effective cost management. However, the decline in net income and GAAP EPS underscores the impact of acquisition-related costs and higher interest expenses.

NV5 continued to build upon its positive momentum in the second quarter, delivering strong organic growth and profitability. We are well-positioned to meet the expected increase in demand for our services in the second half of 2024, and we are raising guidance," said Dickerson Wright, Executive Chairman of NV5.

Overall, NV5 Global Inc (NVEE, Financial) remains a strong player in the technology and consulting solutions sector, with a positive outlook for the remainder of 2024. Investors should monitor the company's ability to manage acquisition costs and interest expenses while capitalizing on growth opportunities in its core markets.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from NV5 Global Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.