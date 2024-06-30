SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS Loss of $2.31, Revenue at $265.4 Million, Beating Estimates

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG) released its 8-K filing on August 7, 2024, detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.

  • Revenue: $265.4 million, up 30% from the prior quarter, surpassing analyst estimates of $262.27 million.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $130.8 million, an improvement from the prior quarter's net loss of $157.3 million.
  • GAAP EPS: Net loss per share of $2.31, compared to a net loss per share of $2.75 in the prior quarter.
  • Gross Margin: Negative 4.1%, an improvement from negative 12.8% in the prior quarter.
  • Cash Used in Operating Activities: $44.8 million, a significant reduction from $217.0 million in the prior quarter.
  • Cash and Equivalents: $165.3 million as of June 30, 2024, down from $316.3 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Share Repurchase: 247,468 shares repurchased at an average price of $68.70 per share, totaling approximately $17 million.
SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG, Financial), a global leader in smart energy technology, designs, develops, and sells direct current optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic installations. The company's system includes power optimizers, inverters, and a cloud-based monitoring platform, addressing a broad range of solar market segments from residential to small utility-scale installations.

Performance and Challenges

SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG, Financial) reported revenues of $265.4 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $262.27 million. This represents a 30% sequential increase from $204.4 million in the prior quarter but a significant 73% decline from $991.3 million in the same quarter last year. The company’s GAAP net loss was $130.8 million, translating to a GAAP net loss per share of $2.31, which is an improvement from the prior quarter's loss of $2.75 per share but a stark contrast to the GAAP net income of $2.03 per share in the same quarter last year.

Financial Achievements

Despite the challenges, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG, Financial) achieved a sequential revenue growth of 30%, driven by an 18% increase in the sell-through of solar products by distributor customers. The company’s GAAP gross margin improved to negative 4.1% from negative 12.8% in the prior quarter. Non-GAAP gross margin also showed improvement, reaching 0.2% compared to negative 6.5% in the previous quarter.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $265.4 million $204.4 million $991.3 million
GAAP Gross Margin -4.1% -12.8% 32.0%
Non-GAAP Gross Margin 0.2% -6.5% 32.7%
GAAP Net Loss $130.8 million $157.3 million $119.5 million (income)
GAAP Net Loss per Share $2.31 $2.75 $2.03 (income)

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG, Financial) had cash, cash equivalents, bank deposits, restricted bank deposits, and marketable securities totaling $165.3 million, net of debt, compared to $316.3 million as of March 31, 2024. The company used $44.8 million in operating activities during the quarter, a significant reduction from $217.0 million used in the prior quarter.

Commentary and Analysis

“We are encouraged by our second quarter top line results which saw sequential revenue growth of 30% and an 18% growth in sell through of our solar products by our distributor customers,” said Zvi Lando, Chief Executive Officer of SolarEdge.

The improvement in revenue and gross margin, despite the ongoing challenges, indicates that SolarEdge Technologies Inc (SEDG, Financial) is taking effective measures to stabilize its financial performance. However, the significant year-over-year decline in revenue and the continued net losses highlight the challenges the company faces in the current market environment.

For more detailed insights and the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SolarEdge Technologies Inc for further details.

