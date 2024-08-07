Universal Corp (UVV) Q1 FY2025 Earnings: EPS of $0.01 on $597.1 Million Revenue

Revenue and Operating Income Surge Amidst Higher Sales Volumes and Prices

Summary
  • Revenue: $597.1 million, up by 15% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $0.1 million, compared to a net loss of $(2.1) million in the same quarter last year.
  • Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.01, up from $(0.08) in the previous year, marking a 113% increase.
  • Operating Income: $17.2 million, an increase of 56% from $11.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Tobacco Operations Revenue: $512.0 million, up by 15% year-over-year.
  • Ingredients Operations Revenue: $85.1 million, up by 15% year-over-year.
  • Gross Profit Margin: 16.1%, a slight decrease from 16.7% in the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Universal Corp (UVV, Financial) released its 8-K filing reporting robust financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025. Universal Corp, a global leaf tobacco supplier, procures, processes, and sells leaf tobacco to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products. The company operates through two segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations, with the majority of its revenue derived from the United States.

1821284493831598080.png

Performance Overview

Universal Corp (UVV, Financial) reported a significant increase in revenue and operating income for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The company achieved a revenue of $597.1 million, marking a 15% increase from $517.7 million in the same quarter last fiscal year. Operating income also saw a substantial rise, reaching $17.2 million, up by 56% from $11.0 million in the previous year.

George C. Freeman, III, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Universal Corporation, stated, “Universal Corporation is off to a strong start for our fiscal year 2025. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, revenue was $597.1 million, up by approximately 15% for both our Tobacco and Ingredients Operations segments, while operating income was $17.2 million, up $6.2 million, or 56%, compared to the same quarter last fiscal year.”

Segment Performance

Tobacco Operations: The Tobacco Operations segment reported revenues of $512.0 million, a 15% increase from $443.9 million in the same quarter last year. This growth was driven by higher sales volumes and prices. Operating income for this segment rose to $14.5 million, up by 63% from $8.9 million in the previous year. The increase was attributed to higher carryover crop shipments and favorable foreign currency comparisons.

Ingredients Operations: The Ingredients Operations segment also showed improved performance with revenues of $85.1 million, up 15% from $73.8 million in the previous year. Operating income for this segment was $2.9 million, a significant turnaround from a loss of $2.0 million in the same quarter last year. The growth was primarily due to increased sales volumes, including higher sales of new products and core products like fruit juices.

Financial Highlights

Metric Q1 FY2025 Q1 FY2024 Change
Revenue $597.1 million $517.7 million 15%
Operating Income $17.2 million $11.0 million 56%
Net Income $0.1 million $(2.1) million 105%
Diluted EPS $0.01 $(0.08) 113%

Challenges and Strategic Initiatives

Despite the positive results, Universal Corp (UVV, Financial) faces challenges such as elevated debt levels and higher costs of goods sold, which increased by 16% to $501.1 million. The company is addressing these challenges through strategic initiatives, including the consolidation of its European sheet tobacco operations to optimize efficiency and reduce costs.

Universal Corp (UVV, Financial) remains committed to sustainability, having set science-based targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The company has received independent third-party verification for its emissions data, reinforcing its dedication to transparent and accurate environmental impact reporting.

Conclusion

Universal Corp (UVV, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, driven by higher sales volumes and prices in both its Tobacco and Ingredients Operations segments. The company's strategic initiatives and commitment to sustainability position it well for continued growth and operational efficiency.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Universal Corp for further details.

