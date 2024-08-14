LegalZoom.com Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $177.4 Million, GAAP EPS Steady at $0.01

Subscription Revenue Growth and Cost-Saving Measures Highlight Earnings Report

26 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $177.4 million, up 5% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $173.19 million.
  • Net Income: $1.3 million, or 1% of revenue, compared to $1.4 million for the same period in 2022.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.01, consistent with the same period in 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow: $17.4 million, down 54% from $37.4 million in the same period in 2022.
  • Gross Margin: 64%, up from 62% in the same period in 2022.
  • Subscription Revenue: $108.8 million, up 6% year-over-year.
  • Restructuring Efforts: Announced a 15% reduction in global workforce, expected to drive approximately $25 million in annualized savings.
On August 7, 2024, LegalZoom.com Inc (LZ, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a solid performance with notable revenue growth and strategic restructuring efforts.

LegalZoom.com Inc is an online provider of services that meet the legal needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company also offers services that include ongoing compliance and tax advice and filings, business licenses, accounting, virtual mailbox and e-signature solutions, trademark filings, and estate plans.

Performance Overview

LegalZoom.com Inc reported revenue of $177.4 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $173.19 million and marking a 5% increase year-over-year. Subscription revenue grew by 6% to $108.8 million, while transaction revenue rose by 4% to $68.5 million. The company’s net income stood at $1.3 million, slightly down from the same period last year.

Financial Achievements and Challenges

LegalZoom's financial achievements are significant in the business services industry, where consistent revenue growth and efficient cost management are crucial. The company’s adjusted EBITDA was $28.9 million, representing 16% of revenue, although this was a slight decrease from $29.6 million (18% of revenue) in Q2 2023. Free cash flow also saw a decline to $17.4 million from $37.4 million in the same period last year.

Despite these achievements, LegalZoom faces challenges, including a lower macroeconomic expectation for small business formations and the need to realign its business and cost structure. The company announced a restructuring plan, including a 15% reduction in its global workforce, expected to save approximately $25 million annually.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 YOY Growth
Total Revenue $177.4 million $168.9 million 5%
Subscription Revenue $108.8 million $103.0 million 6%
Net Income $1.3 million $1.4 million -6%
Adjusted EBITDA $28.9 million $29.6 million -2%
Free Cash Flow $17.4 million $37.4 million -54%

Commentary and Strategic Outlook

“I am excited to be taking an active and direct role in executing LegalZoom’s growth strategy,” said Jeff Stibel, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of LegalZoom. “Moving forward, we are focused on driving more resilient recurring revenue by reorienting our priorities to focus on accelerating subscriptions, a broader go-to-market strategy, and a product line-up of legal expert solutions that emphasizes human and machine expertise.”
“We exceeded the high-end of our second quarter outlook due to stronger than expected fulfillment. We are reiterating our full-year revenue outlook reflecting a lower macro expectation for small business formations and near-term changes to our execution priorities,” said Noel Watson, Chief Financial Officer of LegalZoom.

Analysis and Future Prospects

LegalZoom’s performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates its ability to grow subscription revenue and manage costs effectively. The restructuring plan, while challenging, is a strategic move to enhance margins and drive long-term growth. The company’s focus on recurring revenue and a broader go-to-market strategy positions it well for future resilience.

For the third quarter of 2024, LegalZoom expects revenue between $165 million and $169 million, with adjusted EBITDA ranging from $39 million to $41 million. The full-year guidance remains unchanged, with revenue expected between $675 million and $685 million and adjusted EBITDA between $135 million and $145 million.

LegalZoom’s strategic initiatives and financial discipline will be critical in navigating the current economic landscape and achieving sustainable growth.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from LegalZoom.com Inc for further details.

