Forward Air Corp (FWRD) Q2 2024 Earnings: GAAP EPS of -$23.29, Revenue of $643.67 Million, Slightly Surpassing Estimates

Company Faces Challenges Amid Market Softness

Summary
  • Revenue: $643.67 million, slightly surpassing the analyst estimate of $642.93 million.
  • Net Loss: $966.47 million, a significant decline from a net income of $17.13 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$23.29 per share, compared to $0.65 per share in the previous year.
  • Operating Margin: -170.2%, a drastic drop from 7.9% in the same quarter last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: -$59.07 million, a sharp decline from $47.65 million in the same period last year.
  • Consolidated EBITDA: $81.33 million, down 20% from $101.69 million in the previous year.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Forward Air Corp (FWRD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024. Forward Air Corp is an asset-light freight and logistics company operating in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company’s primary revenue driver is its Expedited Freight segment, which provides a comprehensive national network for expedited regional, inter-regional, and national LTL (less-than-truckload) services.

Performance Overview

Forward Air Corp (FWRD, Financial) reported operating revenue of $643.67 million for Q2 2024, a significant increase from $333.62 million in Q2 2023. However, the company faced substantial challenges, reporting a net loss of $966.47 million compared to a net income of $17.13 million in the same period last year. This resulted in a net loss per diluted share of $23.29, a stark contrast to the $0.65 earnings per share reported in Q2 2023.

1821285059110531072.png

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 Change Percent Change
Operating Revenue $643.67 million $333.62 million $310.04 million 92.9%
Net (Loss) Income $(966.47) million $17.13 million $(983.60) million (5,743.0)%
Net (Loss) Income per Diluted Share $(23.29) $0.65 $(23.94) (3,683.1)%
Cash (Used in) Provided by Operating Activities $(45.20) million $56.62 million $(101.82) million (179.8)%

Segment Performance

The Expedited Freight segment, which generates the maximum revenue for Forward Air Corp (FWRD, Financial), reported operating revenues of $291.28 million, an 8.1% increase from $269.44 million in Q2 2023. However, the segment's income from operations decreased by 18.9% to $21.95 million from $27.06 million in the same period last year. The Intermodal segment saw a decline in operating revenue by 7.7% to $59.30 million from $64.25 million in Q2 2023, but its income from operations increased by 23.3% to $5.32 million from $4.31 million.

Challenges and Achievements

Despite the positive revenue growth, Forward Air Corp (FWRD, Financial) faced significant challenges, including a substantial impairment of goodwill amounting to $1.09 billion. This contributed to the overall net loss for the quarter. The company also experienced a decrease in free cash flow, reporting a negative $59.07 million compared to a positive $47.65 million in Q2 2023.

"While we continue to face challenging market conditions, we experienced positive momentum as Consolidated EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure calculated pursuant to our credit agreement, increased from approximately $55 million in the first quarter of this year to $81 million in the second quarter," said Jamie Pierson, Chief Financial Officer.

Financial Analysis

Forward Air Corp (FWRD, Financial) reported a significant increase in operating expenses, which totaled $1.74 billion in Q2 2024, up from $307.30 million in Q2 2023. This increase was driven by higher purchased transportation costs, salaries, wages, and employee benefits, as well as depreciation and amortization expenses.

The company's balance sheet also reflected the challenges faced during the quarter. Total assets decreased, and the company reported a significant increase in liabilities, primarily due to the impairment of goodwill and increased operating expenses.

Conclusion

Forward Air Corp (FWRD, Financial) has shown resilience in revenue growth despite the challenging market conditions. However, the substantial net loss and increased operating expenses highlight the difficulties the company faces in achieving profitability. The company's focus on capturing synergies and cost-saving opportunities will be crucial in navigating these challenges and driving future growth.

For more detailed information, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Forward Air Corp for further details.

