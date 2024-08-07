Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.25, Revenue of $24,000 Misses Estimates

Company Continues to Focus on Cost-Effective Strategies and Product Development

Summary
  • Revenue: $24,000 for Q2 2024, fell short of the estimated $90,000 and down from $123,000 in Q2 2023.
  • Operating Expenses: $9.3 million, a 19% decrease from $11.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Research and Development Expenses: $4.4 million, up 19% from $3.7 million in Q2 2023 due to new product development activities.
  • Selling, General and Administrative Expenses: $4.9 million, down 37% from $7.8 million in Q2 2023 due to streamlined commercial operations.
  • Net Loss: $8.3 million, a 21% improvement from a net loss of $10.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss Per Share: $0.25, compared to $0.34 in Q2 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024, which ended on June 30, 2024. Sera Prognostics Inc is a health diagnostic company specializing in the development of diagnostic tests for early prediction of pregnancy-related risks such as premature birth, preeclampsia, and gestational diabetes.

Performance Overview

Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA, Financial) reported a revenue of $24,000 for Q2 2024, a significant decline from $123,000 in the same period of 2023. This revenue figure fell short of the analyst estimate of $0.09 million. Despite the revenue shortfall, the company managed to narrow its net loss to $8.3 million, down from $10.5 million in Q2 2023, thanks to a reduction in operating expenses.

1821285205860839424.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

One of the key achievements for Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA, Financial) was the publication of positive results from the AVERT PRETERM TRIAL in the international peer-reviewed journal, Diagnostics. Additionally, the company received conditional approval from New York State for ambient whole-blood collection, facilitating the nationwide rollout of this new blood collection method.

However, the company faces significant challenges, including a substantial decline in revenue and the need for broader market acceptance of its PreTRM® Test. The company is executing cost-effective programs to educate physicians and patients about the benefits of its PreTRM® Test, which is crucial for driving future revenue growth.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $24,000 $123,000
Total Operating Expenses $9.3 million $11.5 million
Net Loss $8.3 million $10.5 million

Research and development expenses increased by 19% to $4.4 million, primarily due to new product development activities. Conversely, selling, general, and administrative expenses decreased by 38% to $4.9 million, reflecting the company's efforts to streamline operations and reduce costs.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

While the detailed balance sheet and cash flow statements were not provided, the reduction in operating expenses and narrower net loss indicate a more disciplined financial approach. These metrics are crucial for the company's long-term sustainability, especially given its focus on innovative diagnostic tests in the medical devices and instruments industry.

Commentary and Analysis

“We are pleased to have achieved publication of our positive AVERT study results and look forward to the publication of our pivotal PRIME study, both of which we believe are necessary prerequisites for growing our evidence portfolio, adoption and building revenue over time,” said Zhenya Lindgardt, President and CEO of Sera Prognostics.

The company's strategic focus on cost-effective multi-channel strategies and the establishment of care guidelines are expected to drive future growth. However, the significant decline in revenue and the ongoing net losses highlight the challenges Sera Prognostics Inc (SERA, Financial) faces in achieving financial stability.

For more detailed financial information and to listen to the conference call discussing these results, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Sera Prognostics Inc for further details.

