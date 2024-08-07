Zillow Group Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $572 Million, Net Loss Narrows to $17 Million

Revenue and Adjusted EBITDA Surpass Expectations

Summary
  • Revenue: $572 million, up 13% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $538.25 million.
  • Residential Revenue: $409 million, up 8% year-over-year, outperforming the residential real estate industry growth of 3%.
  • Rentals Revenue: $117 million, increased 29% year-over-year, driven by a 44% growth in multifamily revenue.
  • Mortgages Revenue: $34 million, up 42% year-over-year, with a 125% increase in purchase loan origination volume.
  • Net Loss: $17 million, representing 3% of total revenue, an improvement from a net loss of $35 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $134 million, or 23% of total revenue, exceeding the company's outlook by $41 million.
  • Cash and Investments: $2.6 billion at the end of Q2, down from $2.9 billion at the end of Q1 2023.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Zillow Group Inc (ZG, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that exceeded analyst expectations. Zillow Group Inc is an Internet-based real estate company that offers its customers an on-demand experience for selling, buying, renting, or financing with transparency and ease. The group works with real estate agents, brokers, builders, property managers, and landlords to pair technology with top-notch service. The group has brands such as Zillow, Trulia, StreetEasy, Hotpads, Zillow Rentals, Zillow Home Loans, ShowingTime, Follow Up Boss, Aryeo, and others.

1821285578889654272.png

Performance Overview

Zillow Group Inc reported Q2 2024 revenue of $572 million, a 13% increase year-over-year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $538.25 million. The company also reported a net loss of $17 million, which is an improvement from the $35 million net loss in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA came in at $134 million, representing 23% of total revenue and exceeding the company's outlook by $41 million.

Key Financial Achievements

Several segments contributed to Zillow Group Inc's strong performance:

  • Residential revenue increased by 8% year-over-year to $409 million, outperforming the residential real estate industry’s total transaction value growth of 3%.
  • Rentals revenue surged by 29% year-over-year to $117 million, driven primarily by a 44% increase in multifamily revenue.
  • Mortgages revenue grew by 42% year-over-year to $34 million, largely due to a 125% increase in purchase loan origination volume.

Financial Metrics and Analysis

Important financial metrics from the earnings report include:

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023 % Change
Total Revenue $572 million $506 million 13%
Gross Profit $442 million $402 million 10%
Net Loss $(17) million $(35) million 51%
Adjusted EBITDA $134 million $111 million 21%

These metrics are crucial as they highlight Zillow Group Inc's ability to grow its revenue streams while managing costs effectively. The improvement in net loss and the increase in Adjusted EBITDA indicate better operational efficiency and profitability potential.

Commentary and Future Outlook

"Zillow outperformed the residential real estate industry for the eighth consecutive quarter, delivering better-than-expected revenue across the business," said Zillow Group CEO Jeremy Wacksman. "We’re executing well, continually shipping exceptional products and services in Zillow’s housing super app as we build the digital future of real estate."

Despite the net loss, Zillow Group Inc's performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates its resilience and growth potential in the interactive media and real estate industry. The company's diversified revenue streams and strong operational execution position it well for future profitability and market expansion.

For more detailed financial results and outlook, visit the Investor Relations section of Zillow Group’s website.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Zillow Group Inc for further details.

