Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.21 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges to $682 Million

Strong Revenue Growth and Increased Net Income Highlight Financial Performance

23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $682 million, up 40% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $643.34 million.
  • GAAP Diluted EPS: $0.21, up $0.18 year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $188 million, a significant increase from $25 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Deposits: $13.2 billion, an annualized growth rate of 41%.
  • Assets Under Custody (AUC): $139.7 billion, up 57% year-over-year.
  • Average Revenue Per User (ARPU): $113, a 35% increase year-over-year.
  • Gold Subscribers: Reached 2 million, a 61% increase year-over-year.
On August 7, 2024, Robinhood Markets Inc (HOOD, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing impressive financial results that surpassed analyst expectations. Robinhood Markets Inc is a modern financial services platform that offers a variety of products and services, including cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fractional shares, recurring investments, and IPO Access, all delivered through a single, app-based cloud platform.

Performance Overview

Robinhood Markets Inc reported total net revenues of $682 million for Q2 2024, a 40% increase year-over-year, significantly exceeding the analyst estimate of $643.34 million. The company also achieved a record GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21, up $0.18 from the same period last year, surpassing the analyst estimate of $0.15.

Key Financial Achievements

Robinhood's financial achievements for Q2 2024 include:

  • Transaction-based revenues increased by 69% year-over-year to $327 million, driven by options revenue of $182 million (up 43%), cryptocurrencies revenue of $81 million (up 161%), and equities revenue of $40 million (up 60%).
  • Net interest revenues rose by 22% year-over-year to $285 million, attributed to growth in interest-earning assets, increased securities lending activity, and higher short-term interest rates.
  • Other revenues increased by 19% year-over-year to $70 million, primarily due to increased Gold subscription revenues.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2023 Q2 2024 YOY % Change
Total Net Revenues $486 million $682 million 40%
Net Income $25 million $188 million 652%
Diluted EPS $0.03 $0.21 600%

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Robinhood's balance sheet remains robust with total assets increasing to $41.3 billion as of June 30, 2024, up from $32.3 billion at the end of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents totaled $4.5 billion compared to $5.8 billion at the end of Q2 2023. The company also reported:

  • Assets Under Custody (AUC) increased by 57% year-over-year to $139.7 billion.
  • Net Deposits were $13.2 billion, an annualized growth rate of 41% relative to AUC at the end of Q1 2024.
  • Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) increased by 35% year-over-year to $113.

Operational Highlights

Robinhood continued to expand its product offerings and customer base:

  • Funded Customers increased by 1.0 million year-over-year to 24.2 million.
  • Gold Subscribers grew by 750 thousand, or 61%, year-over-year to 2.0 million.
  • Robinhood announced strategic acquisitions, including Bitstamp, Ltd., a globally-scaled crypto exchange, and Pluto Capital Inc., an AI-powered investment research platform.

Management Commentary

"This quarter, we kept up the pace with rapid product launches and a relentless drive to provide top value for our customers," said Vlad Tenev, CEO and Co-Founder of Robinhood. "With Robinhood Gold reaching 2 million subscribers, we're witnessing the flywheel accelerate."
"I’m encouraged by the progress we’re making as a business," said Jason Warnick, Chief Financial Officer of Robinhood. "In Q2, we set new quarterly records for revenues and earnings per share as we continue to focus on delivering another year of profitable growth."

Analysis

Robinhood Markets Inc's strong financial performance in Q2 2024 demonstrates its ability to grow revenues and profitability significantly. The substantial increase in transaction-based revenues, particularly from options and cryptocurrencies, highlights the company's successful expansion into diverse financial products. The growth in net interest revenues and other revenues further underscores the robustness of its business model.

However, the increase in operating expenses, primarily due to marketing and growth investments, indicates that the company is heavily investing in its future growth. While these investments are essential for long-term success, they also pose a challenge in maintaining profitability if not managed efficiently.

Overall, Robinhood Markets Inc's Q2 2024 results reflect a strong financial position and a promising outlook, making it an attractive consideration for value investors.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Robinhood Markets Inc for further details.

