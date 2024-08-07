Klaviyo Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $(0.02) and Revenue of $222.2 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Q2 2024 Earnings Report Highlights Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Investments

Summary
  • Revenue: $222.2 million, up 35% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $212.31 million.
  • Gross Profit: $171.9 million, maintaining a gross margin of 77%, consistent with the previous year.
  • Operating Loss: $(14.1) million, representing an operating margin of (6)%, compared to an operating income of $7.0 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Net Loss per Share: $(0.02) per basic and diluted share, compared to $0.05 and $0.04, respectively, in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow: $37.1 million, representing a free cash flow margin of 17%.
  • Customer Growth: Over 151,000 customers as of June 30, 2024, up from over 130,000 customers as of June 30, 2023.
  • Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaled $794.6 million at the end of the second quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Klaviyo Inc (KVYO, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of fiscal year 2024, showcasing robust financial performance and strategic advancements. Klaviyo Inc is a technology company that provides a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to enable its customers to send targeted messages across email, SMS, and push notifications, leveraging machine learning and AI capabilities.

Performance Overview

Klaviyo Inc reported total revenue of $222.2 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $212.31 million and reflecting a 35% year-over-year growth from $164.6 million in Q2 2023. The company also raised its full-year 2024 revenue guidance, projecting revenues between $910 million and $918 million.

1821285747626504192.png

Despite the impressive revenue growth, Klaviyo Inc faced challenges with an operating loss of $14.1 million, compared to an operating income of $7.0 million in the same quarter last year. This shift was primarily due to increased investments in selling, marketing, and research and development.

Financial Achievements

Klaviyo Inc's gross profit for Q2 2024 was $171.9 million, maintaining a gross margin of 77%. On a non-GAAP basis, the gross profit was $174.7 million, with a non-GAAP gross margin of 79%. The company also reported a non-GAAP operating income of $34.3 million, representing a non-GAAP operating margin of 15%, up from 13% in Q2 2023.

“We delivered another strong quarter, as businesses of all sizes turn to our platform to power smarter digital relationships and drive revenue,” said Andrew Bialecki, co-founder and CEO of Klaviyo.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $222.2 million $164.6 million
Gross Profit $171.9 million $127.1 million
Operating (Loss) Income $(14.1) million $7.0 million
Net (Loss) Income per Share $(0.02) $0.05
Non-GAAP Net Income per Share $0.16 $0.10

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash stood at $794.6 million at the end of Q2 2024. The company generated $40.9 million in cash from operating activities, with a free cash flow of $37.1 million, representing a free cash flow margin of 17%.

Strategic Developments

During the quarter, Klaviyo Inc expanded its AI suite with new features such as Flows AI and personalized campaigns, enhancing marketers' capabilities. The company also extended its SMS offering to 12 countries and announced new integrations with platforms like Toast, BazaarVoice, TikTok, and Pinterest.

“Our strong momentum continued in the second quarter, as new companies adopted Klaviyo, and existing customers expanded their use of our platform to drive growth,” said Amanda Whalen, CFO of Klaviyo.

Analysis and Outlook

Klaviyo Inc's performance in Q2 2024 highlights its strong market position and the growing demand for its SaaS platform. The company's ability to exceed revenue estimates and raise its full-year guidance underscores its strategic investments and robust customer base. However, the operating loss indicates the need for careful management of expenses as the company continues to scale.

Overall, Klaviyo Inc's financial results and strategic initiatives position it well for sustained growth in the competitive SaaS market. Investors will be keen to monitor the company's progress in the coming quarters, particularly its ability to balance growth with profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Klaviyo Inc for further details.

