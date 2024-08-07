CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.32 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surpasses Expectations at $108.6 Million

Q2 Net Sales and Net Income Surpass Analyst Expectations

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $108.6 million, up 10% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $103.25 million.
  • Net Income: $33.6 million, a 3% increase from the previous year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.32, reflecting a significant improvement from $0.29 in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $40.0 million, an 8% increase compared to the previous year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $35.4 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $41.2 million at the end of 2023.
  • Total Debt: $330.9 million, a decrease from $340.3 million at the end of 2023.
  • Fiscal 2024 Guidance: Net Sales expected between $418-$428 million, narrowing from the previous range of $408-$428 million.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, CompoSecure Inc (CMPO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial performance for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. CompoSecure Inc, a leader in designing and manufacturing premium financial cards, reported record financial results, surpassing analyst estimates for both earnings per share (EPS) and revenue.

Company Overview

CompoSecure Inc is engaged in designing and manufacturing premium financial cards. The Company's metal payment card technology and Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver premium branded experiences which enable people to access and use their assets, and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. Its products include Metal Cards and Arculus, a digital security platform.

Q2 2024 Financial Performance

CompoSecure Inc reported net sales of $108.6 million for Q2 2024, a 10% increase from $98.5 million in Q2 2023. Net income for the quarter was $33.6 million, up 3% from $32.7 million in the same period last year. The company also reported an adjusted EBITDA of $40.0 million, an 8% increase from $36.9 million in Q2 2023.

1821285786000191488.png

Analyst Estimates vs. Actual Results

Metric Analyst Estimate Actual
Earnings Per Share (EPS) $0.17 $0.32
Revenue $103.25 million $108.6 million

Key Financial Metrics

CompoSecure Inc's balance sheet as of June 30, 2024, showed $35.4 million in cash and cash equivalents, and total debt of $330.9 million. This compares to $41.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $340.3 million in total debt as of December 31, 2023. The company's secured debt leverage ratio improved to 1.29x from 1.39x at the end of 2023.

Operational Highlights

CompoSecure Inc continues to support its customers with premium card programs, including the limited edition Amex White Gold Card and the first Wells Fargo and Expedia co-branded metal card. The company also expanded its strategic partnership with Fiserv to include the marketing and reselling of Arculus Authenticate, enhancing secure authentication capabilities for Fiserv's extensive customer base.

Financial Outlook

CompoSecure Inc has narrowed its fiscal 2024 guidance, now anticipating net sales between $418 million and $428 million and adjusted EBITDA between $150 million and $157 million. This reflects the company's confidence in its growth trajectory and operational efficiency.

Commentary

"I am pleased to report another record quarter of Net Sales and Adjusted EBITDA, driven by continued growth in our domestic business and strong international demand from the launch of new programs," said Jon Wilk, President and CEO of CompoSecure.

Conclusion

CompoSecure Inc's strong Q2 2024 performance, marked by record net sales and net income, underscores the company's robust market position and operational efficiency. The company's strategic initiatives and partnerships are expected to drive further growth and value creation for shareholders.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from CompoSecure Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.