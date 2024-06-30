Guardant Health Inc (GH) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $177.2 Million, GAAP EPS Net Loss of $0.84

Strong Performance Driven by Clinical and Biopharma Volume Growth

Author's Avatar
24 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $177.2 million for Q2 2024, a 29% increase year-over-year, surpassing analyst estimates of $162.70 million.
  • Net Loss: $102.6 million for Q2 2024, compared to $72.8 million for the same period in 2023.
  • GAAP EPS: Net loss per share of $0.84 for Q2 2024, compared to $0.67 for Q2 2023.
  • Gross Profit: $104.8 million for Q2 2024, up from $83.3 million in Q2 2023, with a gross margin of 59%.
  • Free Cash Flow: Negative $99.1 million for Q2 2024, a slight improvement from negative $100.5 million in Q2 2023.
  • Annual Revenue Guidance: Raised to a range of $690 to $700 million, representing growth of 22% to 24% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Guardant Health Inc (GH, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing significant financial achievements and operational milestones. Guardant Health, Inc, based in Redwood City, California, is a leader in liquid-based cancer tests for clinical and research use. The company offers Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, Guardant OMNI, Reveal, and Shield, along with research development services.

Financial Performance and Challenges

Guardant Health Inc (GH, Financial) reported a revenue of $177.2 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $162.70 million and marking a 29% increase from the same period last year. This growth was driven by a 14% increase in clinical testing volume and a 56% increase in biopharmaceutical testing volume. Despite the revenue growth, the company faced a net loss of $102.6 million, or $0.84 per share, compared to an estimated loss of $0.77 per share. The increase in net loss was primarily due to unrealized losses on equity security investments.

1821285832762486784.png

Key Financial Achievements

Guardant Health Inc (GH, Financial) raised its 2024 annual revenue guidance to a range of $690 to $700 million, representing a growth of 22% to 24% compared to the previous year. This adjustment reflects the company's confidence in its continued growth trajectory, bolstered by the FDA approval of Shield as a primary option for colorectal cancer (CRC) screening and its commercial availability in the U.S.

Income Statement Highlights

Revenue for Q2 2024 was $177.2 million, up from $137.2 million in Q2 2023. Precision oncology revenue grew by 33% to $166.5 million, driven by increased testing volume and improved reimbursement rates. However, the gross margin slightly decreased to 59% from 61% in the prior year period. Operating expenses were $205.4 million, compared to $202.9 million in Q2 2023, reflecting ongoing investments in research and development, sales, and marketing.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Guardant Health Inc (GH, Financial) had cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash totaling $1.0 billion. The company reported free cash flow of $(99.1) million for Q2 2024, a slight improvement from $(100.5) million in the same period last year. This robust cash position provides a solid foundation for future growth and innovation.

Operational Milestones

Guardant Health Inc (GH, Financial) achieved several significant milestones during the quarter, including the FDA approval of Shield for CRC screening and the launch of the Guardant360 upgrade on the Smart Liquid Biopsy platform. These advancements are expected to enhance the company's market position and drive future revenue growth.

“We had another strong quarter driven by solid volume growth, particularly for biopharma, and continued improvements to Guardant360 reimbursement,” said Helmy Eltoukhy, co-founder and co-CEO.

Analysis and Outlook

Guardant Health Inc (GH, Financial)'s strong revenue growth and strategic advancements position the company well for future success. The raised annual revenue guidance and continued investment in innovative cancer diagnostics underscore the company's commitment to improving patient outcomes and expanding its market presence. However, the increased net loss highlights the need for careful management of operational expenses and investment strategies.

For more detailed insights and analysis, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Guardant Health Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.