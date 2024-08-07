SiTime Corp (SITM) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$1.16, Revenue of $43.9 Million, Beats Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Strong Market Demand

Author's Avatar
23 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $43.9 million, surpassing analyst estimates of $41.0 million and marking a 33% increase from the previous quarter.
  • GAAP Net Loss: $26.8 million, or $1.16 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $28.7 million in the prior quarter.
  • GAAP Gross Profit: $21.5 million, representing 49.1% of revenue, up from $17.7 million in the previous quarter.
  • Operating Expenses: GAAP operating expenses were $53.8 million, slightly higher than the previous quarter's $52.7 million.
  • Cash and Investments: Total cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments stood at $452.5 million as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, SiTime Corp (SITM, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. SiTime Corp, a provider of silicon timing systems solutions, designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems for various industries including automotive, infrastructure, aerospace-defense, consumer, internet of things, and industrials. The company generates the majority of its revenue from Taiwan.

Performance Overview

SiTime Corp (SITM, Financial) reported net revenue of $43.9 million for Q2 2024, a 33% increase from $33.0 million in the prior quarter and a 58% increase from the same period last year. This performance exceeded analyst estimates of $41.00 million in revenue. The company attributed this growth to increased demand across all market segments, particularly in communications, enterprise, and datacenters (CED).

1821286078083133440.png

Financial Achievements and Challenges

SiTime Corp (SITM, Financial) achieved a GAAP gross profit of $21.5 million, representing 49.1% of revenue. However, the company faced significant operating expenses amounting to $53.8 million, resulting in a GAAP loss from operations of $32.3 million and a GAAP net loss of $26.8 million, or $1.16 per diluted share. Despite these challenges, the non-GAAP financial measures showed a more favorable picture with a non-GAAP gross profit of $25.3 million (57.7% of revenue) and a non-GAAP net income of $2.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share.

Key Financial Metrics

Metric Q2 2024 Q1 2024
Revenue $43.9 million $33.0 million
GAAP Gross Profit $21.5 million $17.7 million
GAAP Net Loss $(26.8) million $(28.7) million
Non-GAAP Net Income $2.8 million $(1.9) million
Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Investments $452.5 million N/A

Commentary and Analysis

“Q2 results exceeded our outlook,” said Rajesh Vashist, CEO and chairman of SiTime. “Demand grew across all market segments, fueled by the highest growth segment, communications, enterprise and datacenters (CED). Our investments over the past five years have given us a diversified product portfolio — one that meets the industry’s precision timing needs. This, coupled with our strong customer relationships, positions us well to continue capitalizing on the rising demand for AI.”

SiTime Corp's (SITM, Financial) strong performance in Q2 2024 highlights the company's ability to leverage its diversified product portfolio and strong customer relationships to meet the growing demand in the precision timing industry. The significant increase in revenue and the positive non-GAAP net income indicate a robust operational performance despite the challenges posed by high operating expenses.

For more detailed insights and to access the full earnings report, visit the 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from SiTime Corp for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.