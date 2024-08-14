Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS) Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.05 Beats Estimates, Revenue Surges to $300.1 Million

Revenue and Earnings Surpass Expectations Amid Robust Growth in Unmanned Systems

Author's Avatar
22 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $300.1 million, up 16.8% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $276.21 million.
  • GAAP Net Income: $7.9 million, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.05, compared to a loss of $0.02 per share in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Unmanned Systems Revenue: $85.8 million, a significant increase of 64.7% from $52.1 million in the prior year, driven by 61.8% organic growth.
  • Government Solutions Segment Revenue: $214.3 million, reflecting a 4.6% organic growth over the previous year's $204.8 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $29.9 million, up from $21.6 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Book-to-Bill Ratio: Consolidated ratio of 1.1 to 1.0, with bookings of $334.1 million for the quarter.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a notable performance that surpassed analyst estimates. The company reported revenues of $300.1 million, a 16.8% increase from the same period last year, and an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05, significantly higher than the estimated $0.03.

1821286343431581696.png

Company Overview

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc develops and fields transformative, affordable technology, platforms, and systems. The company operates through two segments: The Kratos Government Solutions (KGS) segment, which includes microwave electronic products, space, training, and cybersecurity, among others, and The Unmanned Systems segment, which focuses on unmanned aerial, ground, and seaborne systems. The majority of the company's revenue is derived from the KGS segment.

Performance and Challenges

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial) reported second quarter 2024 revenues of $300.1 million, a 16.8% increase from $256.9 million in the second quarter of 2023. This growth includes a 16.7% organic growth rate. The Unmanned Systems segment saw a remarkable 64.7% increase in revenues, driven by increased domestic target drone production and international target drone deliveries. The KGS segment also experienced a 4.6% organic growth, with notable contributions from Turbine Technologies, Microwave Products, and C5ISR businesses.

Financial Achievements

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial) achieved several financial milestones in Q2 2024:

  • Operating Income: $12.5 million, up from $6.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Income: $7.9 million, compared to a net loss of $2.7 million in Q2 2023.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $29.9 million, a 38.4% increase from $21.6 million in Q2 2023.
  • Book-to-Bill Ratio: 1.1 to 1, indicating strong demand and future revenue potential.

Income Statement Highlights

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenues $300.1 million $256.9 million
Operating Income $12.5 million $6.7 million
Net Income $7.9 million $(2.7) million
Adjusted EBITDA $29.9 million $21.6 million

Analysis and Commentary

The significant growth in the Unmanned Systems segment underscores Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial)'s leading position in the defense technology market. The company's ability to increase its profitability while investing in research and development, particularly in the Space and Satellite business, positions it well for future growth. The strong book-to-bill ratio and increased backlog further indicate robust demand for Kratos' offerings.

Eric DeMarco, Kratos’ President and CEO, stated, “Kratos’ position as a leading defense technology company is reflected in our second quarter and six month year to date organic growth rates of 16.7% and 18.1%, respectively. We are growing the business, while also increasing our profitability, with second quarter and year to date EBITDA growth of approximately 38.4% and 44.8%, over Q2 and six months year to date 2023, respectively.”

Conclusion

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc (KTOS, Financial) has demonstrated strong financial performance in Q2 2024, exceeding analyst estimates and showcasing significant growth in key segments. The company's strategic investments and robust demand for its products position it well for continued success in the defense and security markets.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.