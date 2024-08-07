Jamf Holding Corp Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of -$0.15, Revenue of $153.0 Million, Surpassing Estimates

Revenue and Earnings Beat Expectations

Summary
  • Revenue: $153.0 million, up by 13% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $151.74 million.
  • GAAP Operating Loss: $20.0 million, or (13)% of total revenue, an improvement from $37.6 million, or (28)% of total revenue, in Q2 2023.
  • ARR: $621.7 million as of June 30, 2024, reflecting a 13% year-over-year growth.
  • Gross Profit: GAAP gross profit of $118.0 million, or 77% of total revenue, compared to $104.2 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Loss: $19.3 million, or $0.15 per share, compared to a net loss of $36.2 million, or $0.29 per share, in Q2 2023.
  • Cash Flow: Cash flow provided by operations of $47.6 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2024, compared to $60.4 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2023.
  • Customer Base: Serving over 76,600 customers with 33.6 million total devices on the platform.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Jamf Holding Corp (JAMF, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the second quarter of 2024, showcasing a robust performance that surpassed analyst estimates. Jamf Holding Corp is the standard in Apple Enterprise Management, offering a cloud software platform that helps organizations manage and secure Apple products, apps, and corporate resources.

Key Financial Highlights

Jamf Holding Corp reported total revenue of $153.0 million for Q2 2024, reflecting a 13% year-over-year growth and surpassing the analyst estimate of $151.74 million. The company also reported an ARR (Annual Recurring Revenue) of $621.7 million as of June 30, 2024, marking a 13% increase year-over-year.

1821286362461138944.png

Despite a GAAP operating loss of $20.0 million, or 13% of total revenue, this was a significant improvement from the $37.6 million loss, or 28% of total revenue, reported in Q2 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, Jamf Holding Corp achieved an operating income of $23.5 million, or 15% of total revenue, compared to $5.8 million, or 4% of total revenue, in the same period last year.

Performance Analysis

Jamf Holding Corp's performance is noteworthy given the competitive landscape of the software industry. The company's ability to grow its revenue and ARR while reducing its operating losses highlights its operational efficiency and strategic focus. The 13% year-over-year growth in both total revenue and ARR underscores the increasing demand for Jamf's Apple-focused enterprise solutions.

CEO John Strosahl commented,

“Jamf continued to exceed expectations in Q2, with results surpassing the high end of our financial outlook. Our focused efforts on key strategic growth areas along with investments in scalability and efficiency are driving our performance now and preparing Jamf for the goals we’ve laid out for the future.”

Financial Metrics and Achievements

Jamf Holding Corp's gross profit for Q2 2024 was $118.0 million, or 77% of total revenue, compared to $104.2 million in Q2 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, gross profit was $124.9 million, or 82% of total revenue, up from $110.6 million in the previous year. These metrics are crucial as they indicate the company's ability to maintain high profitability margins while scaling its operations.

Additionally, the company reported cash flow provided by operations of $47.6 million for the TTM (Trailing Twelve Months) ended June 30, 2024, compared to $60.4 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2023. Unlevered free cash flow was $82.7 million for the TTM ended June 30, 2024, compared to $66.6 million for the same period last year.

Balance Sheet Overview

Metric June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023
Cash and Cash Equivalents $200,858 $243,576
Total Assets $1,546,741 $1,589,652
Total Liabilities $854,491 $872,105
Total Stockholders' Equity $692,250 $717,547

Outlook and Future Guidance

For the third quarter of 2024, Jamf Holding Corp expects total revenue between $156.5 million and $158.5 million, with non-GAAP operating income projected to be between $25.5 million and $26.5 million. For the full year 2024, the company anticipates total revenue between $622.5 million and $625.5 million, with non-GAAP operating income ranging from $96.0 million to $98.0 million.

Jamf Holding Corp's strong Q2 performance and positive outlook for the remainder of the year position it well within the competitive software industry. Investors and stakeholders will be keenly watching how the company continues to leverage its strategic initiatives to drive growth and profitability.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Jamf Holding Corp for further details.

