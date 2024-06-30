Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $51.2M, EPS Misses at -$0.42

Solid Revenue Growth Amid Increased Operating Expenses

Summary
  • Revenue: $51.2 million, up by 13% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $49.60 million.
  • Gross Profit: $38.5 million, an increase from $32.3 million in the same quarter last year, with gross margin improving to 75% from 71%.
  • Operating Expenses: $55.7 million, a 20% increase compared to $46.6 million in the prior year period.
  • Net Loss: $16.6 million, or $0.42 per share, compared to a net loss of $13.5 million, or $0.35 per share, in the same quarter last year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: Loss of $1.1 million, an improvement from a loss of $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2022.
  • Cash and Investments: $186.2 million as of June 30, 2024.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the financial results for the second quarter of 2024. Silk Road Medical Inc is a medical device company focused on reducing the risk of stroke and its devastating impact. The company has pioneered a new approach for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR), which combines minimally-invasive direct carotid access with high-rate blood flow reversal to protect the brain during the procedure.

Performance Overview

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK, Financial) reported revenue of $51.2 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $49.60 million. This represents a 13% increase compared to $45.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year. The company's gross profit also saw an improvement, reaching $38.5 million, up from $32.3 million in Q2 2023, with a gross margin of 75% compared to 71% in the prior year.

1821287063169953792.png

Challenges and Financial Metrics

Despite the revenue growth, Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK, Financial) faced increased operating expenses, which rose by 20% to $55.7 million from $46.6 million in Q2 2023. This increase in expenses contributed to a net loss of $16.6 million, or $0.42 per share, missing the analyst estimate of -$0.38 per share. The net loss widened from $13.5 million, or $0.35 per share, in the same period last year.

Adjusted EBITDA showed improvement, with a loss of $1.1 million compared to a loss of $3.4 million in Q2 2023. This metric is crucial as it provides visibility into the company's underlying operating performance by excluding non-cash and non-recurring items.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of June 30, 2024, Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK, Financial) reported cash, cash equivalents, and investments totaling $186.2 million. The company's balance sheet remains robust, with total assets of $269.8 million and total liabilities of $115.1 million. The company's stockholders' equity stood at $154.7 million, reflecting a stable financial position.

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $51.2 million $45.3 million
Gross Profit $38.5 million $32.3 million
Operating Expenses $55.7 million $46.6 million
Net Loss $16.6 million $13.5 million
Adjusted EBITDA -$1.1 million -$3.4 million

Company Commentary

“Our solid second quarter performance demonstrates continued TCAR adoption and growth driven by the unwavering dedication of our team,” said Chas McKhann, CEO of Silk Road Medical. “We look forward to continuing our mission as part of Boston Scientific and, together, expanding patient access to our minimally invasive approach to stroke prevention.”

Analysis and Future Outlook

Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK, Financial) has shown strong revenue growth and improved gross margins, indicating successful market adoption of its TCAR procedure. However, the increased operating expenses and widening net loss highlight the challenges the company faces in scaling its operations. The company's robust cash position and improved adjusted EBITDA are positive signs, suggesting that it is well-positioned to navigate these challenges.

Given the proposed acquisition by Boston Scientific Corporation, Silk Road Medical Inc (SILK, Financial) has withdrawn its prior full-year 2024 financial guidance. This acquisition could provide additional resources and market reach, potentially accelerating the adoption of TCAR and enhancing the company's financial performance in the future.

For more detailed financial information, readers are encouraged to review the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Silk Road Medical Inc for further details.

