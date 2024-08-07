Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND) Q2 2024 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $63 Million, GAAP EPS Misses at -$0.11

Revenue Growth and User Engagement Highlight Q2 Performance

Author's Avatar
20 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: $63 million, up 11% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $59.51 million.
  • Net Loss: $42.78 million, compared to $35.40 million in the same quarter last year.
  • GAAP EPS: -$0.11, compared to -$0.09 in the same quarter last year.
  • Weekly Active Users (WAU): 45.1 million, an 8% increase year-over-year.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: -$6 million, showing a 23 percentage point improvement in margin year-over-year.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $457 million, with zero debt, maintaining a strong liquidity position.
  • Share Repurchase: 18 million shares repurchased for $44 million, reducing fully diluted share count by 5%.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Nextdoor Holdings Inc (KIND, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing the company's financial performance for the second quarter of 2024. Nextdoor Holdings Inc is a platform designed to connect neighborhoods, fostering a kinder world where everyone has a neighborhood. Users turn to Nextdoor daily for trusted information, assistance, and to build real-world connections with neighbors, businesses, and public services.

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Nextdoor Holdings Inc reported a revenue of $63 million for Q2 2024, surpassing the analyst estimate of $59.51 million and marking an 11% year-over-year increase. However, the company reported a net loss of $42.78 million, translating to an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.11, which missed the analyst estimate of -$0.04.

1821287193759608832.png

Performance and Challenges

The company saw growth in both revenue and user engagement. Weekly Active Users (WAU) reached 45.1 million, an 8% year-over-year increase. This growth was driven by sustained new user acquisition and improved engagement with new and inactive users. Despite these positive trends, the company continues to face challenges in achieving profitability, as evidenced by the net loss and negative adjusted EBITDA of $(6) million.

Financial Achievements

Nextdoor Holdings Inc's revenue growth was primarily driven by its self-serve advertising platform, which accounted for 49% of total Q2 revenue, up from 39% in Q2 2023. The company also reported a significant improvement in margins, with a 23 percentage point year-over-year improvement in adjusted EBITDA margin.

Income Statement and Balance Sheet Overview

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Revenue $63 million $56.89 million
Net Loss $(42.78) million $(35.40) million
Adjusted EBITDA $(6) million $(29) million

The company's balance sheet remains strong with $457 million in cash and cash equivalents and marketable securities, and zero debt. This financial stability allows Nextdoor Holdings Inc to continue investing in its platform and user growth initiatives.

Commentary from the CEO

"Our team is working to adopt the 'Founder’s Mentality' and is fully committed to revitalizing our platform while improving business execution. We are pleased with our Q2 improvements in revenue and weekly active users," said Nirav Tolia, Founder and CEO.

Analysis and Outlook

Nextdoor Holdings Inc's focus on improving its technology platform and increasing user engagement is showing positive results. The company's self-serve advertising platform is a key driver of revenue growth, and its strong cash position provides a solid foundation for future investments. However, the ongoing net losses highlight the challenges the company faces in achieving profitability.

Looking ahead, Nextdoor Holdings Inc has raised its full-year 2024 revenue and adjusted EBITDA guidance, reflecting confidence in its growth strategy. The company expects to see meaningful signs of product-related progress by mid-2025, driven by its NEXT initiative aimed at transforming the platform.

For more detailed insights and to stay updated on Nextdoor Holdings Inc's financial performance, visit GuruFocus.com.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Nextdoor Holdings Inc for further details.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.