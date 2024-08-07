Gogo Inc Q2 2024 Earnings: EPS of $0.01 Misses Estimates, Revenue of $102.1M Beats Expectations

Key Financial Metrics and Performance Analysis

Summary
  • Revenue: $102.1 million, slightly down 1% year-over-year but surpassed analyst estimates of $99.02 million.
  • Service Revenue: Record $81.9 million, up 4% year-over-year.
  • Net Income: $0.8 million, a significant decrease from $89.8 million in Q2 2022.
  • Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS): $0.01, compared to $0.67 in Q2 2022.
  • Free Cash Flow: $24.9 million, up from $13.3 million in the prior-year period.
  • Cash and Cash Equivalents: $161.6 million as of June 30, 2024, compared to $152.8 million as of March 31, 2024.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: $30.4 million, down 31% year-over-year.
Article's Main Image

On August 7, 2024, Gogo Inc (GOGO, Financial) released its 8-K filing detailing its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Gogo Inc is a leading provider of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market, offering a customizable suite of smart cabin systems for integrated connectivity, inflight entertainment, and voice solutions.

1821287476069822464.png

Q2 2024 Financial Highlights

Gogo Inc reported total revenue of $102.1 million for Q2 2024, slightly down by 1% year-over-year but surpassing the analyst estimate of $99.02 million. The company achieved record service revenue of $81.9 million, marking a 4% increase year-over-year. However, equipment revenue declined by 17% to $20.1 million compared to Q2 2023.

Net income for the quarter was $0.8 million, a significant drop from $89.8 million in Q2 2023. This decline was primarily due to an $11.0 million after-tax unrealized loss related to a fair market value adjustment to a convertible note investment. Diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at $0.01, falling short of the analyst estimate of $0.07.

Operational Metrics and Challenges

Gogo Inc's total ATG aircraft online (AOL) reached 7,031, a slight decrease compared to Q2 2023. However, the number of AVANCE AOL grew to 4,215, a 17% increase year-over-year. The average monthly revenue per ATG aircraft online (ARPU) was a record $3,468, up 3% year-over-year.

Despite these positive metrics, the company faced challenges, including a 17% decrease in AVANCE equipment units shipped compared to Q2 2023. Additionally, the net income was adversely affected by the unrealized loss on the convertible note investment.

Financial Achievements and Industry Impact

Gogo Inc's record service revenue and strong free cash flow of nearly $25 million are significant achievements. These metrics are crucial for the company's long-term growth and stability, especially in the highly competitive telecommunication services industry.

“Channel excitement and momentum continues to build ahead of our expected launches of Gogo Galileo HDX in the fourth quarter of 2024, and Galileo FDX and Gogo 5G in 2025,” said Oakleigh Thorne, Chairman and CEO.

Income Statement Summary

Metric Q2 2024 Q2 2023
Total Revenue $102.1 million $103.2 million
Service Revenue $81.9 million $79.1 million
Equipment Revenue $20.1 million $24.2 million
Net Income $0.8 million $89.8 million
Diluted EPS $0.01 $0.67

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of June 30, 2024, Gogo Inc reported cash and cash equivalents of $161.6 million, up from $152.8 million as of March 31, 2024. The company generated $24.9 million in cash from operating activities, an increase from $15.6 million in the prior year period.

Updated 2024 Guidance and Long-Term Targets

Gogo Inc updated its 2024 guidance, projecting total revenue in the range of $400 million to $410 million, down from the prior guidance of $410 million to $425 million. The company expects Adjusted EBITDA at the high end of the range of $110 million to $125 million and Free Cash Flow in the range of $35 million to $55 million.

“Our second quarter results highlighted record service revenue and strong Free Cash Flow of nearly $25 million,“ said Jessi Betjemann, Executive Vice President and CFO.

For more detailed financial information, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Gogo Inc for further details.

